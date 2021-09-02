Federal Reserve Board announces termination of enforcement action with Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. and Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. New York Branch

For release at 11:00 a.m. EDT

The Federal Reserve Board on Thursday announced the termination of the enforcement action listed below:

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A., Turin, Italy and Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. New York Branch, New York, New York Written Agreement, dated March 2, 2007 (PDF) Terminated August 31, 2021

