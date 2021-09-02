The Connecticut Roofers Taking Appointments for Free Roof Inspections
The roofing contractors from The Connecticut Roofers are encouraging roof inspections for all property owners now before winter arrives.WEST HARTFORD, CONNECTICUT, USA, September 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The qualified roofing professionals from The Connecticut Roofers are announcing their offering for complimentary roof inspections being provided to all former and future customers. The reason for the discount is because they want the people in the region to know the condition of their roof before the snow starts to fly. In addition, it's easier to get roof inspection service completed while the weather is still nice. So the free roof inspection is something that's actually benefiting both the client and their contractors.
"It's possible for us to do a roof inspection service in Connecticut in the winter, but it's certainly not easy," owner and operator of The Connecticut Roofers stated, adding, "by being willing to do the roof inspections that homeowners and business owners have been putting off without charging them, it's more likely that they will call our office and get an appointment made. It gives us an opening to safely check the condition of the roof and schedule any necessary roof repairs or roof replacements before the blistery winter months creep up on us."
It's no secret that Mother Nature wreaks havoc on the New England area, and Connecticut has seen its fair share of storms and other devastating weather over the years. The professional roofing contractors know first hand that the roof on a home is the first line of defense against what's coming down, and the systems really take a beating. It's more likely for a roof to require damage during the wintertime because of snow build-up, ice, and the fluctuation in temperatures.
One solution to getting stuck with a roofing repair requirement in the middle of the season is to have an inspection done before the calendar reaches November. Prevention is the most efficient and cost-effective way to care for a roof, and if the homeowner takes the extra step, it's one proven way to save time, energy, and stress.
The appointments that The Connecticut Roofers are making right now for free roof inspections is how they are giving back to the community that has given them so much. It's also how they can make sure they will get in all the critical roof repairs, and roofing replacements before the ice and snow have a chance to do any more damages.
One of the GAF certified roofing contractors from the company said, "I have been with The Connecticut Roofers for years. There's one thing I know for sure, and that's how challenging the winter season is for us. It's not that we can't do the work. We can. I know because I've seen it done hundreds of times. It's just a whole lot better to take care of roofing issues while the weather is still warm. Clients lose out on so much when we have to replace a roof during the winter, but the biggest complaint is energy efficiency. Without a roof, the whole structure is exposed, and furnaces don't shut off. I think this free roofing inspection idea is amazing, and we already see our schedule filling up."
Another reason why customers are urged to do their roof inspection and related services now is because there is no saying what's going to happen in the construction industry as far as costs go. The businesses around the country that have been working in this field for lifetimes are seeing the highest prices for materials and products that they've ever seen. While it's hopeful the prices will come back down, there are no guarantees.
With the higher rates for products and materials, companies like The Connecticut Roofers have no choice but to pass those charges onto their clients. It's not something they want to do, and it's proven to create a whole new set of challenges, especially for smaller contractors. By offering free roofing inspections to all customers in the service area, these dedicated specialists are hoping they can get every roofing client that wants a project done to have a chance to get it while the prices are somewhat stable.
When the condition of a roofing system is unknown, a roof inspection is the first step to get answers. With free roofing inspections being scheduled now, the region of Connecticut should have stable roofs for years to come with this team working for them.
If you are interested in learning more about the free roof inspection in Connecticut being offered, or if you'd like to discover all the roofing services and roof materials available through The Connecticut Roofers, please check their website for all the specific information. You will also find a convenient online form that can be used to request a complimentary estimate or request an on-site appointment.
Meet the Team at The Connecticut Roofers
The Connecticut Roofers is a full-service roofing company located in West Hartford, CT. The locally owned and operated business has been up and running for years, and the GAF certified roofing contractors on the team have decades of combined experience. The team takes pride in their work and guarantees all services. Warranties are included with all completed projects for materials and labor. Roof repair, emergency roof repair, roof replacement, new roof construction, and commercial roofing are just a few choices that residents of the region have to choose from. Customer service representatives are standing by to take calls and answer questions at their office. Interested potential clients are encouraged to visit their user-friendly website for all the details.
