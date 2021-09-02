Wolf Administration to Host Vaccine Clinic in Lawrence County

Harrisburg, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Commission for Women, the Governor’s Advisory Commission on Latino Affairs (GACLA), Adagio Health and the United Way of Lawrence County will host a walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Thursday, September 9, 2021, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Adagio Health Medical Office, 200 S Jefferson St # 2, New Castle, PA 16101. The clinic is set to take place at the same time of the United Way’s “Day of Caring” to help promote the event.

“The Pennsylvania Commission for Women is proud to be hosting this vaccine clinic with the Governor’s Advisory Commission on Latino Affairs, Adagio Health and the United Way of Lawrence County,” said Commission for Women Executive Director Moriah Hathaway. “We know that the vaccines are safe, effective and help protect the most vulnerable. We are hoping this clinic will bring Pennsylvania one step closer to ending the COVID-19 pandemic.”

“As COVID-19 cases continue to rise, it’s critical that we work together to encourage our communities to get vaccinated,” said Latino Affairs Commission Executive Director Luz Colon. “This clinic is one of many that we have partnered with around the commonwealth, and it speaks to our ongoing efforts to promote education about of the importance of vaccines to slow the spread of COVID-19 in our communities.”

This free clinic is open to all eligible individuals 12 years and older. No appointment or registration is necessary. Second doses of the Pfizer (Comirnaty) vaccine will be available at Adagio Health on September 30, and second doses of the Moderna vaccine will be available on October 7.

“We want to do our part to help end the COVID-19 pandemic, and we strongly believe that administering vaccines to as many people as possible is what’s going to get us there,” said BJ Leber, President and CEO of Adagio Health. “Adagio Health is proud to partner with the Pennsylvania Commission for Women, the Governor’s Advisory Commission on Latino Affairs and the United Way of Lawrence County on this critically important effort.”

“United Way of Lawrence County is pleased to partner with Adagio Health, the PA Commission for Women, and the Governor’s Advisory Commission on Latino Affairs to make sure the vaccine is available to all residents of Lawrence County,” stated Gayle M. Young, Executive Director, United Way of Lawrence County. “Day of Caring is giving us a chance to recognize and honor the 20th Anniversary of September 11th, also known as “Patriot Day”. This would be a great opportunity to encourage everyone to receive their vaccination.”