Submit Release
News Search

There were 536 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 197,639 in the last 365 days.

Gov. Wolf Issues Statement on Texas Abortion Ban

Governor Tom Wolf today issued the following statement condemning the Texas abortion ban. 

“Let me be clear, I will veto any anti-abortion legislation that lands on my desk. The Texas abortion ban defies all understanding of modern individual health care and will have detrimental impacts on the state’s residents.

“I stand firm in my conviction that so called ‘pro-life’ policies are actually anti-choice and counter the notion of individual freedom and lack a sound scientific basis. They are dangerously harmful and further magnify the social and economic disparities within health care for minority populations.

“My administration is committed to reducing maternal mortality and giving women, children, and families the support that they need to succeed. This should be our focus, not regressive policies that make it harder for vulnerable people making difficult and deeply personal decisions.”

You just read:

Gov. Wolf Issues Statement on Texas Abortion Ban

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.