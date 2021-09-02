Arrive Alive This Labor Day, Florida

September 2, 2021

~ Florida officials offer safety tips for unofficial end of summer. ~

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV) and its division of the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) are reminding drivers to exercise caution this Labor Day weekend to ensure all Floridians Arrive Alive.

Labor Day weekend is a common signal to many as the unofficial end of summer; but for law enforcement across Florida, it signifies an increase in motorists traveling on the roadways and the importance of reminding drivers to stay safe and sober behind the wheel.

“As we head into Labor Day weekend tomorrow, please keep safety at the forefront of your travel plans. We see an elevated number of motorists on our roadways on the Friday before Labor Day, which historically leads to more crashes,” said FLHSMV Executive Director, Terry L. Rhodes. “With more than 3,700 crashes occurring during the four-day holiday period last year, I urge all motorists to buckle up, slow down, and never drive impaired.”

According to FLHSMV preliminary data, last year 3,714 crashes occurred from the Friday before Labor Day through Labor Day across Florida. During this four-day period, there were 43 fatalities – nine of which involved drugs and/or alcohol.

“To help ensure the safety of all Floridians this Labor Day weekend, FHP will have an increased presence throughout the state to remove impaired drivers and enhance services to motorists who need assistance while traveling,” said Lieutenant Colonel Troy Thompson, Acting Director of the Florida Highway Patrol. “No matter how you plan to celebrate this weekend, make sure you plan it safely by never getting behind the wheel impaired and always following the rules of the road. Our Troopers and fellow law enforcement officers will be away from their friends and family to protect and serve yours – let’s all do our part as a community to keep our roads and loved ones safe.”

While we can’t offer advice on whether or not you should wear white after Labor Day, we can offer tips to keep you and your loved ones safe this holiday weekend:

Don’t drive impaired. If you are planning to have alcoholic beverages, plan to have a designated driver or ride share service get you home safely. Never drive drug impaired.

If you see an impaired or aggressive driver, call *FHP (*347) or 911.

Obey speed limits and practice courtesy on the highway.

Buckle up. Your seat belt is your vehicle’s best safety feature.

ATVs and off-road vehicles are to be driven on unpaved roadways – never the highway.

Don’t drive distracted. Keep your eyes on the road, hands on the wheel, and mind on driving.

Get plenty of rest before you get behind the wheel. Drowsy driving can be just as dangerous as impaired driving.

The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV) provides highway safety and security through excellence in service, education, and enforcement. Florida is leading the way to A Safer Florida through the efficient and professional execution of its core mission: the issuance of driver licenses, vehicle tags and titles and operation of the Florida Highway Patrol. To learn more about FLHSMV and the services offered, visit https://www.flhsmv.gov, follow us on Twitter @FLHSMV, find us on Facebook or follow us on Instagram.