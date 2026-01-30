Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,538 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 434,587 in the last 365 days.

FLHSMV Announces Driver License Exams to Be Administered in English Only

~  Florida takes a leading role in highway safety by requiring all driver license exams be taken in English and without an interpreter ~ 

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. —Today, the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV) announced that, beginning Friday, February 6th, all driver license knowledge and skills examinations will be administered exclusively in English. This change applies to all driver license classifications, including exams administered orally. 

Previously, knowledge exams for most non-commercial driver license classifications were offered in multiple languages, while Commercial Learner’s Permit (CLP) and Commercial Driver License (CDL) knowledge exams were only available in English and Spanish. Under the updated policy, all driver license knowledge and skills testing will be conducted in English. 

To implement this change, FLHSMV has updated its driver license testing system statewide. Language translation services will no longer be permitted for knowledge or skills examinations, and any printed exams in languages other than English will be removed for use. 

FLHSMV remains committed to ensuring safe roadways for all Floridians and visitors by promoting clear communication, understanding of traffic laws, and responsible driving behavior.  

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

FLHSMV Announces Driver License Exams to Be Administered in English Only

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.