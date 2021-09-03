Legislate CEO shares tips for managing legal risk with Letting Agent Today

Video interview touches provides insight for keeping on top of legal updates and better managing client pressures for digital documents and contracts.

OXFORD, UNITED KINGDOM, September 3, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Legislate ’s CEO, Charles Brecque is interviewed by Letting Agent Today to share 3 tips and best practices to help letting agents in the UK keep on top of legal updates and better manage the client pressures for digital documents and contracts.Charles Brecque, CEO “2021 has been one of the busiest years in terms of legal updates which are hard to keep track of and act on, especially when official guidance is not clear or decisive. Small businesses aren’t always equipped to act on the updates themselves and shouldn’t need to spend excessive legal fees to stay compliant. Moreover, a digital first experience is now expected for documents and signing which amplifies the pressures small businesses are facing. It was a pleasure to share tips with Letting Agent today on how letting agents and small businesses can manage their legal risk cost effectively and thrive in this new digital era”.The 5 minute interview can be viewed on demand on Letting Agent Today’s website.About Legislate TechnologiesLegislate is an early stage legal technology startup which allows large landlords, letting agents and small businesses to easily create, sign and manage contracts that are prudent and fair. Legislate’s platform is built on a patented knowledge graph which streamlines the contracting process and aggregates contract statistics to quickly unlock valuable insights. Legislate’s team marries technical and legal expertise to create a painless, smart contracting experience for its users. Legislate is backed by leading investors, Parkwalk Advisors and Perivoli Innovations.

