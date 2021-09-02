DHEC Partners with SC Parks, Recreation & Tourism on Labor Day Vaccination Event at Dreher Island State Park

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE September 2, 2021

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) and the SC Department of Parks, Recreation, & Tourism (SCPRT) are collaborating to provide COVID-19 vaccination opportunities at Dreher Island State Park on Labor Day.

Free admission into the park will be provided to those who get vaccinated.

“We are incredibly excited to partner with SCPRT and our vaccination provider on this important effort,” said Dr. Edward Simmer, DHEC Director. “Labor Day Weekend is a major holiday for state parks and we hope visitors are compelled to take advantage of this opportunity by getting vaccinated to protect themselves and others against COVID-19, while also enjoying a day at the park.”

My Pharmacy will be administering vaccines Monday at Dreher Island State Park in Prosperity, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. All three authorized vaccine brands will be available at the park, and the provider will also have a mobile vaccination unit to increase the ability to administer shots.

Following the Labor Day event, DHEC and SCPRT are looking to collaborate on more vaccination efforts at state parks across South Carolina.

“Our State Parks have welcomed record numbers of visitors over the past year as people seek safe, outdoor activities,” said SCPRT Director Duane Parrish. “We are pleased to partner with DHEC on this effort to provide a safe and convenient option for more eligible South Carolinians to get vaccinated to reduce the spread of COVID-19.”

Vaccinations are safe, effective and are working, even with the spread of the Delta variant. DHEC’s most recent analysis shows that, from July 16 to August 15, more than 85 percent of COVID-19 cases, 71 percent of hospitalizations, and 78 percent of deaths were among individuals who were not fully vaccinated. A person is considered fully vaccinated 14 days after they’ve had their second dose of Pfizer or Moderna, or single shot of the Janssen vaccine.

Vaccinations are available for ages 12 and up at many locations across the state. Visit DHEC’s information page for more information on the vaccines, and the locator page to find a vaccine near you.

