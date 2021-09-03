Oktoberfest Houston 2021 Promo Code

discount tickets oktoberfest houston promo code coupon oktoberfest houston promo code best beer festival in texas oktoberfest houston promo code

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Oktoberfest Houston is back for our 9th annual installment, showcasing German and Texas culture in one fantastic day!Oktoberfest will be held on October 22nd & 23rd at the Beautiful Water Works at Buffalo Bayou Park for Houston's only Beer Fest with a German twist. Put on your Lederhosen and Dirndls and enjoy a variety of German and craft beer and the best polka music in Texas. This will be the best Oktoberfest in Houston beer festival yet! Oktoberfest has partnered with an event digital marketing company in Austin . Oktoberfest Houston Tickets are on sale now. For Discount Oktoberfest Houston Tickets use the Oktoberfest Houston Promo Code . What is the discount Oktoberfest Houston Promo Code? The Oktoberfest Houston Promo Code is "RSVP". This Oktoberfest Houston discount coupon code will reduce your Oktoberfest Houston ticket price when used at the ticket pages in the promo code field.Entry into FestivalLive Polka Music and DancingParticipate in Olympiad GamesAdult and Kid Fun Zones9 Holes of Miniature GolfKids 15 and under are free!VIP $100 advance | $130 at the doorEverything in GAPreferred Seating and ToiletsComplimentary Food & BeveragesTournament of ChampionsCompete in the Beer Pong or Cornhole Tournaments for a chance to win awesome prizes. Must sign-up in advance onlineOktoberfest Houston Ticket Price Levels (GA / VIP):Oktoberfest Houston Advance Online: (GA $25 / VIP $100)At the Door: (GA $35 / VIP $130)Oktoberfest Houston General Admission Ticket Includes:Oktoberfest Houston Entry to Festival at a gorgeous venue with live music, games, contests, and more!Oktoberfest Houston VIP Ticket Includes:Expedited Entry to Oktoberfest Houston Beer FestivalAccess to a spacious VIP area with covered seatingComplimentary Beer, Wine, Sodas, and Water in VIP (including Special Beers not available in GA). See 2019 offerings below in Bier Section for reference.Award-Winning Food from King's BierHaus - 2019 Offerings for reference: Bratwurst, Sauerkraut, German Potato Salad, Pretzels, and German Chocolate Cake (meal and dessert ticket provided to each VIP)Bier: Enjoy some tasty German and Import beers or try out some delicious Local Craft Beer including seasonal Oktoberfest releases! Buy a standard 12oz pour, or upgrade to a 1L Boot or Stein! (Boots and steins sold separately while they last)

