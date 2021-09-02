Jacksonville native competes in NEW BEAUTY Magazine Fab over 40 Competition and Fundraiser
Jacksonville Native is Fab over 40 and loves it!JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Angelique Hamilton is ready to prove she is Fab Over 40. The Jacksonville, Florida native is competing in New Beauty Magazine's competition for women over 40 which celebrates a woman's beauty at any age. The contest attracted over 1,000 participants. Funds raised by the competition will benefit the National Breast Cancer Foundation, Inc., which provides early detection and diagnosis resources and support to people living with breast cancer. This year's winner will be featured in the magazine in a 2-page spread, receive $40,000, and travel on a spa-cation. The print and online publication focuses on the beauty industry, including makeup, skin care, spa products and treatments.
She is grateful for being recognized as Fabulous over 40 and believes we all possess inherent beauty. "Most people hide their age in shame. I am proud to say that I am 48 and aging gracefully." For the entrepreneur and mother of three, her career and family have always been her top priorities. She believes this is a golden opportunity for her to shine. There is something truly beautiful about aging. In her own words, Angelique says, "I feel blessed as I embrace my age and enjoy the life I have." Angelique also praised the contest for what it represents." This is more than a contest; it is a celebration of life for all women. I am pleased that this contest helps raise funds for such an important cause as breast cancer and can help so many women live fulfilling lives." Taking action for our community is what matters the most. I am so glad that the proceeds could help countless women receive treatment for breast cancer!" Angelique hopes that through the contest she will spread the message of hope to women with breast cancer, believing that one voice can alter the course of many lives. The contest also has a special appeal for her due to the spa-cation prize. It has been a dream of mine my entire life to have a spa-cation with just ME. I would love to have a vacation with only spa treatments and time all to myself.
It has been an exciting journey thus far, and Angelique is approaching the quarterfinals of the contest, which ends tonight, September 2, 2021 at 10:00 p.m. Eastern Time. On the Fab Over 40 website, each individual can vote once per day for free, and additional votes can be purchased for $1 each to benefit the National Breast Cancer Foundation.
To vote for Angelique, please go to her competition page: https://votefab40.com/2021/angelique-hamilton
Angelique Hamilton is based in Jacksonville, FL. She is the founder and CEO of HR Chique Group, a human resources consultancy that creates cultures and lifestyles that lead to sustainable growth.
