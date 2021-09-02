Learn More About the A Cat with Bill Fortenbaugh
A boat racing legacyCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, September 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Boat racing can often be a fun and immersive hobby for all kinds of people. To some, riding the waves and competing brings about a thrill that can’t be matched. To others, it can be a way to show off their craftsmanship in coming up with an effective seaworthy vessel. And there are those who just take in the great sights of the deep blue and take in the wonders of creation from a safe place. Whatever one's motivations for getting into boat racing is, there are some who strive for excellence in their chosen path. Those who are able to achieve this excellence often inspire great stories. “From Beaton's to Beach Haven: A Cat Ghost Bh G” tells the story of one such notable boat that achieved excellence in many ways.
William (known to some as Bill) Fortenbaugh has been immersing himself in boat racing since the age of eight. He has raced many boats throughout the years including the Barnegat Bay A Cat. A Professor Emeritus of Classics, his professional career is focused on Aristotle and his school of thought. He taught the knowledge of this school at Rutgers University up until his retirement. He was able to focus more on boating after leaving the academic setting and that was when he came to appreciate the craftsmanship behind Ghost, David Beaton and Sons as well as the A Cat class of boats.
“From Beaton's to Beach Haven: A Cat Ghost Bh G” covers the career and construction of a wooden Catboot called Ghost, part of a racing class referred to as A Cat. David Beaton and Sons built Ghost as the 2nd of their A Cat designs following plans from 1923. Sporting extraordinary craftsmanship and highly efficient design, Ghost would go on to win seven consecutive Bay championships between 1994 to 2000. Ghost is currently stored in the New Jersey Maritime Museum. This book is the product of collaboration between the author, Beaton and Sons, the crew on Ghost as well as close friends and photographers who helped document the legacy of Ghost from construction to competition.
