Prep Yourself with Food Safety this September

Sep 2, 2021

By Ashley Eisenbeiser, MS, CFS, Senior Director, Food and Product Safety Programs, FMI

September is a month that brings new beginnings -- a new school year, a new routine, a new football season, and new TV shows. September is also a time of celebration as we highlight the importance of family meals and food safety for National Family Meals Month and National Food Safety Education Month.

As National Food Safety Education Month kicks off, the Partnership for Food Safety Education (PFSE) has launched Prep Yourself: Food Is on the Way, a new national campaign to help food delivery users ensure the safety of their foods. Aimed at consumers, this campaign seeks to encourage safe food handling at home and educate consumers on what to consider when ordering from food delivery services. From sample social media posts and digital ads to downloadable print materials, this campaign seeks to empower consumers to reduce their risk of foodborne illness.

While online grocery shopping has seen steady growth over the past several years, the COVID-19 pandemic has fueled and accelerated the rise of online grocery shopping, according to FMI’s U.S. Grocery Shopper Trends, 2021. Many of these online shoppers order their groceries for home delivery. In addition to groceries, consumers are also using food delivery services for delivery of meal kits and food from restaurants.

No matter how food is brought into the home, food safety matters and the core food safety practices remain essential to protecting the health of those we love. Food safety has always been a priority for the food industry. Whether it’s in the store, online or at the front door, it’s only natural for food retailers to help prep and inspire shoppers to safely make or assemble their best family meals this September.

Here are a few resources to support you in your efforts to help shoppers navigate food safety in the food delivery environment.