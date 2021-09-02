Vizetto and EIS Techinfra Announce New Partnership
Vizetto, Mississauga, September 2, 2021 – Vizetto Inc., the company that is changing the way the world communicates, announced today that it has entered into a distribution agreement with EIS Techinfra Solutions – a leading technology distributor in India. They will be instrumental in working with customers to implement Reactiv SUITE in order to make meetings memorable. Their highly experienced solutions experts combined with their vast reach will act as a catalyst in introducing Reactiv SUITE into Indian enterprises.
Reactiv SUITE is an eco-system of software products designed to make remote collaboration as intuitive as using one’s smartphone today. Individuals can focus on getting their message across dynamically throughout the meeting as opposed to presenting static data and images using outdated screensharing. Reactiv STAGE allows everyone in the meeting to become a participant, instead of just being a passive observer, and contribute to any type of meeting. Additionally, all team members can brainstorm and ideate, during the meeting, using the infinite canvas of Reactiv SCRIBBLE.
EIS Techinfra Solutions is one of the leading value-added distributors in India. By focusing on their vast network of channels and connections, the company thrives on introducing and providing only the highest quality products and technology to their corporations and customers. They work with top brands in the industry and help their clients stay on top of the latest audio-visual tech innovations to keep them competitive.
“I’m very excited to be working alongside EIS Techinfra Solutions to help get Reactiv SUITE into a whole new market. EIS has been a very trusted distributor in India for over seven years, and the experience and connections they’ve accumulated in that time is sure to be an invaluable asset for both parties.” Said Av Utukuri, CEO and founder of Vizetto, “They are committed to getting top-tier products and tech to their clients and clearly have the resources needed to do so. This partnership is sure to help spread the ability to make meetings memorable across an ever-expanding, global market.”
“Over the last few years, we’ve seen a meteoric rise in our ability to reach out to our expansive list of clients. We carry unparalleled expertise in procurement, distribution, and services in a wide array of technology systems. In fact, our motto is to cater corporations and clients with ‘state of the art’ products at reasonable price points” Says Harish K, Senior Business Manager of EIS Techinfra Solutions, “I firmly believe that Reactiv SUITE is one of those ‘state of the art’ products. With its ability to allow users to move their content and files, creatively use their camera, and mark up their content with pens and highlighters, its easy to see how Reactiv can benefit our clients and we are more than excited to be able to share this software with them.”
About EIS Techinfra Solutions
EIS TechInfra Solutions India Pvt Ltd is a leading value-added distributor in India. Incorporated in 2014, our progress has been meteoric with an expansive client outreach. We carry expertise in procurement, distribution, and implementation of Niche Audio Visual equipment’s. It has been our motto to cater corporations with “state of the art” products in AV space at fair and reasonable price points. Headquartered in Bangalore, our product lines are aligned across 4 verticals — Corporate, Education, Retail, Hospitality and Government establishments. Each sector is composed of numerous leading brands, enabling us to obtain market-leading positions.
About Vizetto
Vizetto Inc. is a Canadian company that develops Reactiv SUITE; software that enables remote and hybrid teams to communicate with impact and create memorable meeting experiences. This new partnership between two great companies further validates Vizetto's mission of ensuring the best possible user experience for the evolving hybrid meeting space.
