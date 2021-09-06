Rockstar vaccinated fans right before the show

Marco Pogo vaccinating

“Turbo”- vaccination made in Austria. Not only does Marco Pogo put the “turbo” into his beer, but also into the vaccination rate.

If I weren’t already vaccinated, I would have gotten myself vaccinated by the Rock’n’roll doctor.” — Peter Hacker, Executive City Councilor

VIENNA, AUSTRIA, September 6, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- The TURBOBIER front man and doctor took the opportunity and vaccinated his fans right before his sold-out open-air concert on the 14th of August in the Arena Wien, Vienna, Austria. Before playing in front of three thousand people, Marco Pogo made sure that everyone, who didn’t get the vaccination, had the chance to get immunized by him personally.In cooperation with the city of Vienna and the Executive City Councilor for Social Affairs, Public Health and Sports, Peter Hacker, the musician organized a mass vaccination site to assure all his fans and those, who want to become one get the important vaccine. “To increase the willingness of the people to get themselves vaccinated, we welcome ideas like this and are very happy to provide a team for the vaccination program. If I weren’t already vaccinated, I would have gotten myself vaccinated by the Rock’n’roll doctor.” said city councilor, Peter Hacker.The vaccination program was not bound to the concert; therefore, a ticket was not required. For those, who wanted to be vaccinated by the famous doctor it was only necessary to bring a valid ID and the public health insurance card. The 12 to 17-year-olds got inoculated with the vaccine from Pfizer, everyone else with the vaccine from Johnson&Johnson. Therefore, to ensure the increase of the vaccination rate, the city of Vienna and Marco Pogo worked together to encourage as many people as possible to get the vaccine and to put an end to the pandemic. Beforehand, the musician and doctor made aware of the interactions between alcohol and the vaccine.This program shows that it is possible to organize big concerts despite Covid. In Austria it is only allowed to visit concerts if you are vaccinated, recovered, or tested. Due to the strict obedience of the safety measures, no Covid cases have been reported after the TURBOBIER concert.Marco Pogo, who is known for his punk rock band and same-named beer TURBOBIER is also famous for his political party. He is the founder of Austria’s first beer party and successfully ran for the Austrian national council election in 2019 and the Viennese communal elections in 2020.

Sold out Open Air