Papergin - Serbian IT boutique and Intelligent Document Processing

Document processing platform that uses tailor-made OCR and deep learning technology to automate data extraction without affecting your business process.NIS, SERBIA, September 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Papergin and Accern are teaming up to take the potential of your data to the next level!
BAD SISTEMS announced the launch of a new data-related platform – Papergin – in association with Accern to be available globally. Papergin is a platform that turns any type of given data into digital. Aside from having OCR, Papergin also has an embedded machine learning program, an AI branch that is based on the systems learning from processed data, identifying patterns and the machine’s self-making decisions as well as the possibility of classification and categorization data and information by semantic and logical criteria and not just by repetition of established forms of documents
The business world is increasingly relying on digital data, which are produced at an ever-increasing rate. According to Forbes, 90% of the world’s data has been generated in the past 2 years. But for most SMEs, the critical data that is crucial for its proper functioning is still in paper format – especially PDFs. Although a PDF document is “digital” in nature, the data contained therein needs to be digitized. This is called ‘data entry’.
This is Papergin’s first big collaboration and it indicates promising results in a data business field.
Association Papergin-Accern unlocks the full capacity of any given data by ingesting and extracting disordered data and turning it into a meaningful, analyzed, structured and coherent document. Papergin and Accern complement and permeate each other – data is extracted with Papergin and structured into insights with Accern.
The partnership with Accern tends to make work as easy as possible for our users to do their job when it comes to a lot of data, said Bojan Simic founder of BAD SISTEMS and CEO.
Pepergin's potential extends not only to pdf and word forms but to analog data as well.
Papergin will be available across Europe, Asia, the U.S. and various business sectors struggling with a large amount of data will be able to find a solution to this problem and feel relief. The platform is applicable for multiple industries such as the financial and accounting sector, eCommerce shops, Government institutions, Marketing agencies, and HR agencies.
