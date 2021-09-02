Submit Release
Global Cement Market Report 2021, Top Manufacturers Analysis, Growth, Revenue and Forecast by 2026

The global cement market reached a volume of 4.91 Billion Tons in 2020 and expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during 2021-2026.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC group the report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the top cement manufacturing companies being

• CNBM International Corporation
• Anhui Conch Cement Co., Ltd.
• Jidong Development Group Co., Ltd.
• LafargeHolcim Ltd
• HeidelbergCement AG

Market Overview:

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Cement Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global cement market reached a volume of 4.91 Billion Tons in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during 2021-2026. Cement refers to a binding substance that is utilized in civil engineering and building constructions. It mainly consists of marl, clay, limestone, silicon, calcium, iron, aluminum, and gypsum. It is generally combined with water to serve as an adhesive to bind gravel, hard rock and sand in concrete. Some of the common types of cement available in the market include Portland, slag, high-alumina, and expanding and non-shrinking cement.
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/cement-manufacturing-plant/requestsample

Global Cement Market Trends:

A significant increase in construction activities due to widespread industrialization is driving the global cement market growth. It is being further fueled by increasing urbanization in various countries on account of rising per capita gross domestic product (GDP). In line with this, the development of numerous infrastructure projects, especially in emerging economies, is acting as another growth-inducing factor. Growing environmental concerns and technological advancements in construction processes are also driving the market toward growth.

Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/cement-manufacturing-plant

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Type:
• Blended
• Portland
• Others

Breakup by End Use:
• Residential
• Commercial
• Infrastructure

Breakup by Region:
• North America (United States, Canada)
• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:
• Market Performance (2015-2020)
• Market Outlook (2021-2026)
• COVID-19 Impact on the Market
• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
• Historical, Current and Future Market Trends
• Market Drivers and Success Factors
• SWOT Analysis
• Structure of the Market
• Value Chain Analysis
• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

