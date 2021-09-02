Sample Preparation Market To Grow With Increase In Pharmaceutical R&D Spending

Sample Preparation Global Market Report 2021 : COVID-19 Implications And Growth

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, September 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An increase in R&D spending in pharmaceuticals is expected to drive the growth of the sample preparation market in the coming years. Although pharmaceutical analyses have been performed using a variety of highly efficient analytical instruments, most sample preparation procedures are required to extract and isolate the analytes of interest from these complex matrixes because most analytical instruments cannot handle the matrix directly. The advancement of sample preparations is critical in pharmaceutical analysis, with the ultimate goal of isolating and purifying the analyte from complex matrixes. According to its 2019 annual report, Pfizer, a US-based pharmaceutical company increased its R&D spending from $7,683 million in 2018 to $8,650 in 2019 million. Therefore, the increase in R&D spending in pharmaceuticals propels the growth of the sample preparation market.

The global sample preparation market size is expected to grow from $7.29 billion in 2020 to $8.17 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.1%. The change in growth trend is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The sample preparation market is expected to reach $10.85 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 7.3%.

The major players covered in the global sample preparation industry are Agilent Technologies, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Danaher Corporation, Illumina, Qiagen NV, PerkinElmer, F Hoffman La Roche, Tecan Group Ltd., Hamilton Company, Norgen Biotek Corporation, Waters Corporation, Promega Corporation, and Biotage AB.

North America was the largest region in the sample preparation market in 2020. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The global sample preparation market is segmented by product into sample preparation instruments, consumables, sample preparation kit, by application into proteomics, genomics, epigenomics, others, and by end user into pharmaceutical, biotechnology, molecular diagnostics, others.

