Global Tea Pods Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities In The Tea Pods Market 2021-2030

The Business Research Company’s Tea Pods Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Tea Pods Global Market Report 2021 - COVID-19 Growth And Change’ published by The Business Research Company, the global tea pods market is expected grow from $4.46 billion in 2020 to $4.62 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.6%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $6.38 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 8%. Increasing tea consumption across the globe is expected to drive the growth for tea pods market during the period.

The tea pods market consists of sales of tea pods and related services. Tea pods are small, sealed filter pouches with tea, like a teabag. The tea pods are a convenient way for consuming tea, and are available in various flavors such as Indian spice chai, lemon zinger, mandarin orange spice, and Snapple diet peached iced tea. The popular tea pods available in the market are K-cups, gourmet tea pods, and paper tea pods.

Trends In The Global Tea Pods Market

The availability of different types of flavored tea is emerging as a major trend that is shaping the growth of the tea pods market. Major players dealing in the tea pods market are now focusing on new flavors and introducing products according to consumers' taste and preferences. For instance, in January 2019, Coca-Cola Brazil launched a new range of yerba mate pods under its Leao Brand. Leao is a pioneer brand in Brazil's tea market. Thus, the launch of new flavored tea by the players dealing in tea pods market is anticipated to be a major trend in the tea pods market.

Global Tea Pods Market Segments:

By Type: Soft Tea Pods, Hard Tea Pods

By Channel: Supermarkets And Hypermarkets, Independent Retailers, Convenience Stores, Specialist Retailers

By Tea Type: Green Tea, Black Tea, Herbal Tea, Others

By Geography: The global tea pods market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Tea Pods Global Market Report 2021 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides tea pods global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the tea pods global market, tea pods global market share, tea pods global market players, tea pods global market segments and geographies, tea pods market’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares. The tea pods market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Read Tea Pods Global Market Report 2021 from The Business Research Company for information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Tea Pods Market Organizations Covered: Unilever, Bigelow Tea, Nestle, Keurig Green Mountain, Cornish Tea, Tata Global Beverages, Red Diamond, EEKANNE, The Republic of Tea, JACOBS DOUWE EGBERTS (JDE), Mother Parkers Tea and Coffee (MPTC), Starbucks Corporation, Reily Foods Company (RFC), Sidsam Group, VitaCup.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

