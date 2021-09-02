Submit Release
Language and Its Advantage in Understanding Information

The Mind Factory: The Ability to Cipher Information is a Secret of the Lexicon

A helpful framework for deciphering information that conveniently demonstrates unusual style

COOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, September 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The multidisciplinarity of social sciences is emphasized in this informative and interesting book by Larry Johnson, “The Mind Factory: The Ability to Cipher Information is a Secret of the Lexicon.” Theoretically explaining the interconnectedness of disciplines, it presents the capacity of an improved lexicon to better understand the hidden meanings of difficult ideas in distinct subject matter. Through the simplistic presentation of relevant contextualization, this unveils the weaponry of linguistics in every different subject being the key to understanding concepts easily. With the author’s consideration of the time spent in reading, it summarizes necessary mechanisms to better understand the meanings in just a span of an hour through the combined language of philosophy, sociology, religion, and mathematics. This book is helpful for readers who want to learn effectively without consuming much of their time re-reading, dissecting, and notetaking. Also, those in academics who find struggles in contextualizing particular texts will like the book. Clear, simple, and informative; these are beyond what this book encompasses, if read, it will surely be a framework for a fast and efficient deciphering of information.

A New Yorker, the author, Larry Johnson has studied in different schools having different specializations. He got his bachelor’s degree in Mathematics from Arizona State University then proceeded to the University of California at Berkeley for his master’s degree in Criminology. After 23 years of being a tenured teacher, he retired as a Mathematics professor at Dutchess Community College in Upstate New York City.


