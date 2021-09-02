Announcing ISO 27001:2013 Certification for ParallelDots
ParallelDots, a leading provider of image recognition solution for perfect store execution, is pleased to announce that it has received ISO 27001 certification.
ParallelDots, Inc., an artificial intelligence company that provides the most advanced image recognition solution for CPG and retail brands, is pleased to announce that it has received the ISO 27001:2013 certification for its Information Security Management System (ISMS). This certificate demonstrates ParallelDots' commitment towards data privacy and security.
— Ankit Narayan Singh, CTO, ParallelDots
“Our certification reflects the importance we place on protecting our clients’ data. While our ISMS already followed the best practices, we believe this certification will reassure our customers that ParallelDots will always process their data following the highest possible information security standards”, said Ankit Narayan Singh, CTO of ParallelDots.
In addition to the security processes in place for IT infrastructure, ParallelDots’ staff, contractors, and intermediaries must also clear security thresholds to use its systems. ParallelDots’ customers can thus be sure that they can safely access their data whenever and wherever they want to.
Ankit added, “To achieve the certification, we established security baselines and developed and implemented a risk management process. In addition, we provided training and awareness programs to our staff and conducted regular internal audits to measure the effectiveness of our controls. Next, our security compliance was validated by an independent audit firm, and they found our controls to be in compliance with ISO 27001 standards. We received the certification in our first attempt, which is a testament to our continued focus on security and the maturity of our ISMS.”
ParallelDots remains committed to meeting the highest security and privacy standards while serving as a trusted, secure partner for its client data. ParallelDots also aim to create a ‘culture of security’ within the company that is reflective of the credence given to protecting company and customer data.
For any questions on our security practices, email us at ciso@paralleldots.com.
About ParallelDots -
ParallelDots, Inc. is a fast-growing artificial intelligence company building image recognition solutions for CPG manufacturers and retailers globally. Their flagship product ‘ShelfWatch’ helps the CPG companies and retailers optimize their in-store execution and maximize sales. ShelfWatch’s customers include some of the world’s top consumer goods companies like Unilever, Mondelez and BAT.
About ISO 27001 standards -
The ISO 27001 standard is a globally recognized information security standard developed and maintained by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO). ISO is an independent, non-governmental organization that develops “market-relevant international standards that support innovation and provide solutions to global challenges.”
