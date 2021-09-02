Emirates help sought for Operation Arthur Ashe during US Open

Emirates crew at Flushing Meadows Corona Park in Queens, New York. Don Victor Mooney prepares to depart Sheikh Saeed Al Maktoum House in Dubai and cycle to Abu Dhabi. Don Victor Mooney visits Congressman Gregory Meeks and other lawmakers before his second transatlantic rowing attempt in Washington, DC.

Cabin crew sought to help pack tennis bags with rackets, balls, and school supplies for children in New York, across the nation, and worldwide.

Dubai is one of the cradles of humanity and a longtime partner of the United States” — Don Victor Mooney

FLUSHING, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Don Victor Mooney, President of H.R. 1242 Resilience Project, seeks Emirates help to pack tennis bags with rackets, balls, and school supplies for children. The campaign is dubbed: Operation Arthur Ashe.Arthur Ashe championed the power of books and the tennis court. Ashe was the first Black tennis player to win singles titles at the US Open, the Australian open and Wimbledon.It is believed he contracted HIV from a blood transfusion during surgery in 1983. He later died from AIDS complications in 1993.The collection and packing campaign will end on September 12. Outside of New York, the tennis bags will be distributed within some of Emirate’s gateways in the United States.On the eve of the US Open, H.R. 1242 Resilience Project coordinated a prayer vigil at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in honor of Arthur Ashe, which coincided with National Faith HIV/AIDS Awareness Day.When you need help, you call those that know you. I have been blessed with a long history stretching nearly two decades with the United Arab Emirates. Dubai is one of the cradles of humanity and a longtime partner of the United States, said Don Victor Mooney.Children across the world have been impacted by the ongoing COVID pandemic. More than ever, we need to advocate and share the spirit to never give up, Mooney added.In advance of Mooney's second attempt to row across the Atlantic Ocean for HIV/AIDS, he made his inaugural visit to UAE during 2007. His purpose was to know about the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, former ruler of Abu Dhabi and founding father of the UAE.The rowboat would later be christened, Spirit of Zayed and painted in the national colors of UAE.His trip was supported by Her Excellency, Reem Al Hashimy, former Deputy Chief of Mission at the United Arab Emirates Embassy in Washington, DC. Currently, she holds the portfolio of UAE Minister of State for International Cooperation and Director General of Dubai Expo 2020.That second attempt was curtailed due to electrical issues. Six years later, he kept his promise by completing the transatlantic row from Africa to Brooklyn, New York. Sensing a void, Mooney cycled from Queens to Montauk Point to the United Nations in commemoration of the Year of Zayed during 2018 and as a tribute to the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.For the second half of his project, he cycled from Sheikh Saeed Al Maktoum House in Dubai, an historic building, and former residential quarters of the late Sheikh Saeed bin Maktoum Al Maktoum, former ruler of Dubai to the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi, which coincided with 47th UAE National Day. On his bike trailer he carried seven ghaf trees, the UAE national tree.The last tennis bag will be delivered during the Dubai Expo 2020, which opens October 1, 2021.For more, visit www.hr1242resilience.com

