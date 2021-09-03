Numbers Protocol leverage blockchain to create Photo NFTs with authenticity
EINPresswire.com/ -- With modern advancements in smartphone and camera APP technology, it has become easier than ever to capture beautiful moments digitally. The introduction of NFTs to mainstream audiences in early 2021 made it possible for creators to monetize and transfer ownership of digital creations through leveraging blockchain technology. The pairing of NFTs and photo content just makes sense.
Currently, the minting of NFTs requires extensive technical know-how. Interested parties must have in-depth knowledge of the various NFT marketplaces, types of NFT tokens, crypto wallets and cryptocurrency. This knowledge gap presents a huge stumbling block against mainstream adoption of NFTs. Capture APP Beta offers a streamlined solution to this problem.
To mint NFTs, creators no longer need extensive knowledge of blockchain technology. Capture APP’s one-click solution is efficient and straightforward. After taking a photo with Capture APP, just click to mint and the newly-created NFT will be automatically listed on CaptureClub.
NFTs created in this manner are supported by Numbers Protocol, ensuring both security and authenticity. Taking a photo with Capture App feels the same as taking a traditional photo, however a lot is happening behind the scenes to secure the asset.
When an image is captured, Capture App utilizes the device’s hardware to collect metadata, such as unique signatures and identifiers, to establish ownership and context. The asset, along with its metadata, are cryptographically signed and stored onto the blockchain. This makes it immutable and effectively seals the data. Capture App makes the assets verifiable by generating a certificate of authenticity. We take this a step further by injecting the digital asset itself with Content Authenticity Initiative metadata, making it a multilayered information container that is traceable and verifiable even as it is shared across the internet.
Content creators typically need multi-layered protections to maintain ownership of their digital assets. Capture App makes the process of NFT creation secure and straightforward. In a saturated market for NFTs, digital asset infringement is common and content is often spread without the creator’s consent or knowledge. Even the blockchain is not enough to protect against violations without the data providence technology embedded in Captures. CaptureClub is a digital media platform that adheres and leverages the latest standards and blockchain technology to preserve the authenticity of digital assets. By doing so, CaptureClub brings value balck to digital assets previously lost by rampant infringement and empowers creators with a safe authentic media ecosystem where they can operate from third parties and monetize on their creations.
Since the conception of Capture Beta Testing, over 300 participants have actively taken secured photos with Capture APP and minted them as NFTs on CaptureClub. User engagement and diversity has seen significant improvements in the month of August with a 25% increase in active public engagement and usership from over 90 countries. Capture APP Beta Testing offers the opportunity for all creators to participate in NFT creation. Creators can publish their work with security and ease, allowing general users to have a taste of creating their own Capture!
-Detailed information of our CaptureClub Beta testing
-Visit CaptureClub
-Apply for Beta testing program
Sofia
Currently, the minting of NFTs requires extensive technical know-how. Interested parties must have in-depth knowledge of the various NFT marketplaces, types of NFT tokens, crypto wallets and cryptocurrency. This knowledge gap presents a huge stumbling block against mainstream adoption of NFTs. Capture APP Beta offers a streamlined solution to this problem.
To mint NFTs, creators no longer need extensive knowledge of blockchain technology. Capture APP’s one-click solution is efficient and straightforward. After taking a photo with Capture APP, just click to mint and the newly-created NFT will be automatically listed on CaptureClub.
NFTs created in this manner are supported by Numbers Protocol, ensuring both security and authenticity. Taking a photo with Capture App feels the same as taking a traditional photo, however a lot is happening behind the scenes to secure the asset.
When an image is captured, Capture App utilizes the device’s hardware to collect metadata, such as unique signatures and identifiers, to establish ownership and context. The asset, along with its metadata, are cryptographically signed and stored onto the blockchain. This makes it immutable and effectively seals the data. Capture App makes the assets verifiable by generating a certificate of authenticity. We take this a step further by injecting the digital asset itself with Content Authenticity Initiative metadata, making it a multilayered information container that is traceable and verifiable even as it is shared across the internet.
Content creators typically need multi-layered protections to maintain ownership of their digital assets. Capture App makes the process of NFT creation secure and straightforward. In a saturated market for NFTs, digital asset infringement is common and content is often spread without the creator’s consent or knowledge. Even the blockchain is not enough to protect against violations without the data providence technology embedded in Captures. CaptureClub is a digital media platform that adheres and leverages the latest standards and blockchain technology to preserve the authenticity of digital assets. By doing so, CaptureClub brings value balck to digital assets previously lost by rampant infringement and empowers creators with a safe authentic media ecosystem where they can operate from third parties and monetize on their creations.
Since the conception of Capture Beta Testing, over 300 participants have actively taken secured photos with Capture APP and minted them as NFTs on CaptureClub. User engagement and diversity has seen significant improvements in the month of August with a 25% increase in active public engagement and usership from over 90 countries. Capture APP Beta Testing offers the opportunity for all creators to participate in NFT creation. Creators can publish their work with security and ease, allowing general users to have a taste of creating their own Capture!
-Detailed information of our CaptureClub Beta testing
-Visit CaptureClub
-Apply for Beta testing program
Sofia
Numbers Protocol
sofia@numbersprotocol.io
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn