RAC Group of Companies thru its Subsidiary unit RAC Animal Care and Petvivo unite Forces
MASSAPEQUA PARK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PRESS RELEASE
RAC Animal Care, Inc. selected by PetVivo Holdings as Sole Distributor in New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania
RAC Animal Care, Inc. announced today that PetVivo Holdings, Inc. selected the company to distribute its breakthrough therapeutic osteoarthritis product SPRYNG™ with OsteoCushion™ technology in New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania. SPRYNG™ is a unique product for administration to dogs and horses suffering from osteoarthritis and other lameness afflictions.
SPRYNG™ with OsteoCushion™ technology is a veterinary medical device comprised of millions of micronized hydrogel matrices which are derived from the natural components collagen and elastin. OsteoCushion™ technology provides both reinforcing natural joint support to replace missing and damaged cartilage, as well as delivers natural scaffolding to help the healing of tissue defects. These attributes offer a great solution to the affliction of osteoarthritis for companion animals in a simple in-clinic treatment. “Offering innovative care through our network of veterinary clinics to promote healthier lives for our pets is foundational to our organization,” says Richard A. Carozza, President & CEO of RAC Animal Care, Inc.
RAC Animal Care, Inc, provides innovative therapeutic products to advance animal wellness, including silver wound care products to heal infections and CBD products used as complementary therapies for the treatment of various disease conditions.
PetVivo Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PETV) is an emerging biomedical device company currently focused on the manufacturing, commercialization and licensing of innovative medical devices and therapeutics for companion animals. The Company's strategy is to leverage human therapies for the treatment of companion animals in a capital and time efficient way. A key component of this strategy is the accelerated timeline to revenues for veterinary medical devices, which enter the market much earlier than more stringently regulated pharmaceuticals and biologics.
PetVivo has a pipeline of seventeen products for the treatment of animals and people. A portfolio of twenty-one patents protects the Company's biomaterials, products, production processes and methods of use. The Company’s lead product SPRYNG™ with OsteoCushion™ technology, a veterinarian-administered, intraarticular injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis in dogs and horses, is scheduled for expanded commercial sale in the fourth quarter of this year.
CONTACT:
Richard A. Carozza, President & CEO
RAC Animal Care, Inc.
Email: rcarozza@racgroupcompanies.com
(516) 797-8142
RICHARD A CAROZZA
RAC Group of Companies
+1 5169782305
