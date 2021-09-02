Hoyer Statement on Texas Voter Suppression Legislation

WASHINGTON, DC – House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) released the following statement on the expected signing of a voter suppression measure by Texas Governor Abbott:

“The new voter suppression legislation sent to Texas Governor Abbott’s desk is the latest example of a campaign by Republicans to undermine our democracy in order to advantage their candidates electorally. Concerned that working families and minorities respond at the ballot box to Democratic policies that help create opportunities For the People and do so more equitably, Republicans have determined that their best strategy is to prevent millions of Americans from voting at all. The restrictive voting rules written in this legislation, like those implemented in Georgia and Florida earlier this year and now under consideration in other states across the country, run counter to the most fundamental tenets of our Constitution and dishonor the memory of those who died in uniform to defend democracy. “This is yet another example of why the Senate ought to take up legislation to restore the full protections of the 1965 Voting Rights Act. The House has already passed H.R. 4, the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, named to honor my friend and an American hero who risked his life to secure the right to vote for all, as well as H.R. 1, the For The People Act. We must come together as Americans to affirm that sacred right and ensure that every eligible voter can access the ballot and participate equally in our democracy.”