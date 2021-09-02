Phoenix Water Damage Services is an IICRC Certified Water Damage Restoration Company
A certified company is committed to their field and adheres to professional standards to provide quality services.PHOENIX, AZ, USA, September 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Phoenix Water Damage services is a certified company through the Institute of Inspection Cleaning and Restoration Certification, also known as IICRC. This certification gives water damage restoration technicians the background to understand the procedures necessary to deal with residential and commercial water losses, sewer backflows, and contamination such as mold. They also have a better concept of water damage, it's effects and techniques for drying of structures. Continuous education in this industry provides incredible value and peace of mind to customers.
The experienced restoration experts at Phoenix Water Damage Services also offer additional carpet services available to their customers after the dry out process has been completed. These services include removing contaminated carpet pad and installing new carpet pad, carpet cleaning with a botanical disinfectant and carpet stretching. This is a bonus for their customers as they do not have to hire multiple companies.
Free, visual onsite estimates are available. Interested parties can schedule on their website with a convenient online form, click here. Or they can be contacted at (602) 362-4883. Phoenix Water Damage Services is located at 2502 N. 89th Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85037. They serve the whole Phoenix metropolitan area. A Lifetime Labor Guarantee is included with all water damage services. When homeowners and commercial property owners utilize these services, they will save time and money by having a trusted company do the job the right way the first time.
About Phoenix Water Damage Services: Owned by Robert Atlas, this company maintains a 5 Star rating on Google and is a certified partner through Rosie on the House, Angie’s List and Better Business Bureau. Phoenix Water Damage Services is a sister company to Phoenix Carpet Repair & Cleaning which has more than twenty-five years of experience in homeowner and commercial property carpet care.
Robert Atlas
Phoenix Water Damage Services
+1 602-362-4883
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Wall Cavity Drying System