Thrive Med Spa Voted Best Non-Surgical Cosmetic Clinic
Thrive Med Spa, a Honolulu-based full service medical spa, offers cutting edge aesthetics and wellness services for internal to external issues
Our amazing team works diligently to help our patients always feel and look their best.””HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HONOLULU, Hawaii – (September 2, 2021) – Thrive Med Spa’s mission is to help people thrive and feel more confident in their own bodies. Thrive Med Spa was recently voted Hawaii’s #1 Best non-surgical cosmetic clinic in 2021 by Honolulu Star Adviser Readers. Thrive Med Spa & Wellness’s team takes a whole-body approach and offers free consultations to helping people build their own customized treatment plans based on their wellness or aesthetic goals and needs. The combination of services being provided at the luxurious Honolulu spa is aimed to help their clients feel confident and live their best lives.
“We are all deeply humbled and grateful to have been voted the #1 best non-surgical cosmetic clinic in Hawaii.” says Dr. Scott Sanderson, owner of Thrive Med Spa, “Our amazing team works diligently to help our patients always feel and look their best.”
Thrive Med Spa recently expanded to their second location in Kaka’ako, so they can continue to help more people thrive.
Services being offered that can help people look and feel their best include:
● TruSculpt Flex – A cutting edge treatment that builds muscle at a level that could not be achieved in any other way
● TruSculpt ID – A treatment that destroys fat cells as well as tighten skin and decrease cellulite
● CryoSlimming – A treatment that helps naturally destroy fat cells, decrease cellulite, and slow the aging process.
● Pixel8 Skin Tightening – A non-surgical procedure that helps to lift and tighten the skin.
● HydraFacial – A treatment that deeply cleanses, extracts, and hydrates the skin through super serums filled with antioxidants, peptides, & hyaluronic acid.
● Health Programs – A full range of treatment programs, such as those focused on weight loss, nutrition and diet, hormone replacement, resting metabolic rate testing, and DEXA scans.
● Aesthetic Services – A range of options that include derma fillers, neuromodulators (Botox, Dysport, Xeomin), PDO threads, medical grade skin care, facials, teeth whitening, and more.
● Massage – Massage therapy services range from 25-100 minutes. Specialty massages are available, including prenatal and hot stone.
● PRF Hair Restoration – Services using the advanced method of platelet-rich fibrin, which helps with cell regeneration.
● Sexual Wellness - including both P Shots for men and O Shots for women
Thrive Med Spa offers a free virtual consultation for those who would like to inquire about their treatment options. Additionally, they provide a personal treatment plan to help people meet their health and wellness goals. For more information about Thrive Med Spa, visit the site at: https://thrivemedspa.com/
About Thrive Med Spa
Formerly called Elite Health Hawaii, Thrive Med Spa is a full-service medical spa that aims to help people thrive. Their team of professionals offers personalized treatment to help people address internal and external issues, aiming to help with anti-aging, weight loss, body contouring, and more. Their luxurious medical spa is located in Honolulu, and was founded by Dr. Scott Sanderson, an expert in anti-aging medicine and an emergency medicine specialist. For more information, visit the site at: https://thrivemedspa.com/
