Submit Release
News Search

There were 566 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 197,809 in the last 365 days.

Sen. Fontana Statement on Statewide Mask Mandate

Children with face mask back at school after covid-19 quarantine and lockdown.

Allegheny County September 1, 2021 – Sen. Wayne Fontana today released the following statement on the Wolf Administration’s action regarding masks in schools:

“In ordering masking for Pennsylvania students, teachers, and staff, the Wolf Administration has taken a reasoned, compassionate, and logical approach to keeping schools open during a dangerous resurgence of COVID-19.

“There is no question that masks prevent spread of the virus and that the Delta variant presents sufficient risk to require extraordinary action.  Given the considerable amount of irresponsible and inaccurate information spreading across the internet and social media, the best way to protect the health of children who are not yet eligible for a vaccine is to follow the advice of the medical community and the CDC.

“Keeping schools open must be a priority. Keeping schools open safely for staff, parents, and students is a responsibility that the administration has rightly embraced.  Given that responsibility, I encourage all school personnel, parents, and eligible students to get vaccinated as soon as possible so that we can continue in-person learning for the entirety of another challenging school year.

“Community members also have a responsibility to protect themselves and others from the dangerous COVID variant that has overwhelmed states without strong science-based leadership.  Our health-care workers have served our communities with historic effort and sacrifice, and masking is a minimal acknowledgement of that service.

“Please protect our community. Wear masks in close quarters.  Get vaccinated.  For more information on where to get vaccinated, visit my website: www.SenatorFontana.com.”

###

You just read:

Sen. Fontana Statement on Statewide Mask Mandate

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.