Tennessee Secretary of State Celebrates National Voter Registration Month

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – In celebration of National Voter Registration Month in September, the Secretary of State’s office is leading voter registration efforts in Tennessee with college voter registration tailgates, the launch of the Ann Dallas Dudley Award for high schools and by working with businesses and organizations across the state.

“More Tennesseans are registered to vote now than any time in our state’s history. During National Voter Registration Month, we are looking to build on this momentum,” said Secretary of State Tre Hargett. “That is why we are working with high schools, universities, businesses and organizations to make sure everyone knows that it has never been easier to register to vote or cast a ballot in Tennessee.”

The Secretary of State’s office is working with Tennessee’s nine Division I Public Universities to hold a voter registration drive during a tailgate before a home game at each school. Students, university leadership and staff, athletic departments, student government associations, campus civic engagement organizations and local county election commissions to are all coming together to help university students and football fans register to vote.

At the beginning of the school year, the Secretary of State’s office launched the Anne Dallas Dudley award for Tennessee high schools that register at least 85 percent of eligible students to vote. The award is named in honor of Anne Dallas Dudley, one of the central figures in the women’s suffrage movement.

Through the Your Vote Matters program, the Secretary of State’s office is working with businesses and organizations across the state including Ascension Saint Thomas, Goodwill Industries of Middle Tennessee, Inc., Home Depot, Memphis Grizzlies, Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare, Nashville Predators, Nike, Professional Educators of Tennessee, Tennessee Chamber of Commerce & Industry, Tennessee County Services Association and Volkswagen Group of America, Inc. to help them promote voter registration and civic engagement to their employees, customers and community.

The Secretary of State’s office is providing corporate and community organizations participating in the Your Vote Matters program with tools they can use to promote National Voter Registration Month. Secretary Hargett is also speaking with groups across the state about how to increase civic engagement. Any Tennessee business or organization can join Your Vote Matters by registering on GoVoteTN.gov.

“Your vote is your voice and your vote matters! But if you don't vote, you are giving up your voice and letting others decide who will represent you,” said Secretary Hargett. “The first step to casting a ballot is registering to vote. If you are not registered, now is the time to get registered. If you’re already registered, you can participate by encouraging your friends, coworkers and neighbors to register to vote.”

Registering to vote, updating your address or checking your registration status is fast, easy and secure with the Secretary of State's online voter registration system, GoVoteTN.gov. Using a computer, phone or tablet, any U.S. citizen with a driver's license or a photo ID issued by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security can register in minutes at GoVoteTN.gov. A paper voter registration application is also available to download at GoVoteTN.gov.

National Voter Registration Month is a nonpartisan, nationwide effort encouraging all eligible voters to register and participate in the electoral process.

For the latest details about the Secretary of State’s National Voter Registration Month activities, follow their social media channels Twitter: @SecTreHargett, Facebook: Tennessee Secretary of State and Instagram: @tnsecofstate.

For more information about registering to vote in Tennessee, go to GoVoteTN.gov or call the Division of Elections toll-free at 1-877-850-4959.