Governor appoints Nieuwsma to SCJD judgeship

Governor Doug Burgum announced Sept. 1 that he has appointed Judicial Referee Lindsey R. Nieuwsma of Bismarck to the open seat on the bench in the South Central Judicial District.

This vacancy was created by the retirement of Judge John W. Grinsteiner.

Nieuwsma is a University of Minnesota law graduate. She was admitted to the North Dakota bar in 2011.

Link to Gov. Burgum's news release: https://www.governor.nd.gov/news/burgum-appoints-judicial-referee-lindsey-nieuwsma-south-central-judicial-district-judgeship