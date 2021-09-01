Gov. Wolf Issues Statement on Commission Approval of RGGI

Governor Tom Wolf today issued the following statement praising the Independent Regulatory Review Commission’s decision to approve a rulemaking for Pennsylvania to reduce harmful greenhouse gas emissions by participating in the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI), a market-based collaboration among nearly a dozen Northeast and Mid-Atlantic states.

“Climate change is one of the most critical issues we face and I have made it a priority to address ways to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. By participating in RGGI, Pennsylvania is taking a historic, proactive and progressive approach that will have significant positive environmental, public health and economic impacts.

“Participating in RGGI is one more way for Pennsylvania, which is a major electricity producer, to reduce carbon emissions and achieve our climate goals. In addition to the environmental benefits, participating in this cap-and-trade initiative will allow Pennsylvania to make targeted investments that will support workers and communities affected by energy transition.

“Today’s vote puts Pennsylvania one step closer toward our efforts to achieve these goals and I’m grateful that IRRC recognized the importance of our participation in RGGI.”