Eric Elkaim, PartyWorks Interactive, Wins Best of Los Angeles Award- “Best Special Event Production Company- 2021”

“We're honored to include Eric Elkaim of PartyWorks Interactive into our BoLAA family.” ~Aurora DeRose

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES , September 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Eric Elkaim, the founder of PartyWorks Interactive, wins Best of Los Angeles Award- "Best Special Event Production Company - 2021", according to Aurora DeRose, award coordinator for the Best of Los Angeles Award community.

The "Best of Los Angeles Award" community was formed four years ago and consists of over 7,600 professional members living and working in Southern California. It celebrates the best people, places, and things in Los Angeles with the slogan "No Ads. No B.S. Only the Best."

"The mission of the community is to celebrate the best of Los Angeles and allow its community members to connect with other members who share the highest standards of quality and integrity," expresses DeRose. "We're honored to include Eric Elkaim of PartyWorks Interactive into our BoLAA family."

PartyWorks Interactive was founded over 30 years ago and has become the nation's leading turnkey special events company. The company is based in Los Angeles; however, its reach is nationwide. This production company truly provides an unmatched experience. Their dedication to consistently offering clients with unique and exceptional service is evident.

By employing the most excellent in-house staff in the industry, PartyWorks Interactive has proven that ensuring events run smoothly for clients is their first priority. Clients rave about its outstanding customer service and claim they would love to utilize the service again in reviews.

PartyWorks Interactive specializes in offering the best rides, entertainment, games, and attractions at a wide variety of special events. Their inventory is exceptionally vast and includes everything from inflatables and giant games to lighting and furniture. This wide variety guarantees that clients are happily being provided with exactly what they want. There is no need to stress with PartyWorks Interactive because they will deliver exceptional services in a professional, creative, and fun way.