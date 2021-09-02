Blue Raven Solar Ranks on the Utah Business Fast 50 for a 3rd Consecutive Year
The solar company ranked in the top 15 with unprecedented growth over the last three years
More and more people are seeing that solar energy is the future, and we are proud to be able to help so many homeowners make the switch and save thousands.”OREM, UTAH, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Utah Business Magazine’s Fast 50 Awards have once again recognized Blue Raven Solar as a company with promising growth and momentum. This exciting award is presented based on a combination of total revenue and revenue growth for at least two years of operation, vetted by Squire and Co to ensure financial accuracy.
— Ben Peterson, CEO
Blue Raven Solar’s growth over the lifetime of operation has been astronomical, with recent recognition from the Financial Times’s list of The America’s Fastest Growing Companies and Inc. Magazine’s America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies. The Utah Business Magazines’ Fast 50 is another testament to past growth and potential for the future. Out of thousands of companies in the state of Utah, only 50 appeared on the list, and Blue Raven Solar is thrilled to be featured in the Top 15 for a third consecutive year.
“Blue Raven Solar has seen incredible growth and shows so much promise as we move forward,” says Ben Peterson, CEO. “More and more people are seeing that solar energy is the future, and we are proud to be able to help so many homeowners make the switch and save thousands.”
The Utah Business Magazine’s Fast 50 winners were honored at a luncheon last week in Salt Lake City where they were presented with their awards. For a complete list of Utah Business’s 2021 Fast 50 companies, visit UtahBusiness.com.
About Blue Raven Solar
Blue Raven Solar was founded in 2014 and has expanded to a national top selling solar brand. The company’s mission is “to make homeowners’ lives better by reducing their energy bills, increasing reliance on clean and abundant renewable energy and providing a world-class customer experience through a reliable sales process and a speedy, high-quality installation.” Blue Raven Solar believes all homeowners should have equal opportunity to invest in simple, reliable, affordable, high-quality solar power. Visit Blue Raven Solar at www.blueravensolar.com and follow us on Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.
