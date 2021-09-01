Interim Report of the Providence County Grand Jury (Reported August 27, 2021)

An indictment, information, or complaint is merely an allegation. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty. Arthur Godette (age 50) Providence, R.I. P1-2021-2686A

On August 27, 2021, the Providence County Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Arthur Godette with one count of first-degree robbery, two counts of conspiracy, one count of kidnapping, one count of second-degree carjacking, and one count of assault with a dangerous weapon.

The alleged acts occurred in the city of Providence sometime on March 12, 2021. The Providence Police Department conducted the investigation.

The defendant is scheduled to be arraigned on September 15, 2021, in Providence County Superior Court.

Ronald Grasso (52) No permanent address P1-2021-2686B

On August 27, 2021, the Providence County Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Ronald Grasso with one count of first-degree robbery, one count of conspiracy, one count of kidnapping, one count of second-degree carjacking, and one count of assault with a dangerous weapon.

The alleged acts occurred in the city of Providence sometime on March 12, 2021. The Providence Police Department conducted the investigation.

The defendant is scheduled to be arraigned on September 15, 2021, in Providence County Superior Court.

Kevin Mendes (age 34) Warren, R.I. P1-2021-2687ADV

On August 27, 2021, the Providence County Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Kevin Mendes with one count of domestic assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to murder, one count of assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to murder, and one count of domestic assault with a dangerous weapon resulting in serious bodily injury.

The alleged acts occurred in the town of Warren sometime on May 24, 2021. The Warren Police Department conducted the investigation.

The defendant is scheduled to be arraigned on September 15, 2021, in Providence County Superior Court.

Jorge Lopez (48) Providence, R.I. P1-2021-2688A

On August 27, 2021, the Providence County Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Jorge Lopez with one count of first-degree child molestation.

The alleged acts occurred in the city of East Providence sometime between September 14, 2020, and April 8, 2021. The East Providence Police Department conducted the investigation.

The defendant is scheduled to be arraigned on September 15, 2021, in Providence County Superior Court.

