ProPharma Group and The Planet Group Announce Executive Leadership Changes and Branding of Combined Company
As a result of this merger, the ProPharma Group brand now includes Treximo, NDA Partners, Diamond Pharma Services, and iSafety Solutions.
We look forward to the next phase of growth as we continue on our mission and higher purpose to improve patient health and safety.”OVERLAND PARK, KANSAS, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ProPharma Group, a portfolio company of Odyssey Investment Partners, is the global, independent, single-source provider of regulatory, clinical and compliance services serving pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device companies. Resulting from the merger with The Planet Group, the company is uniquely positioned to support clients throughout the full product lifecycle from preclinical and CMC development, through full-service clinical trials, to regulatory approval, product launch, and commercialization.
— Michael Stromberg, ProPharma Group CEO
The life science businesses have been unified under the ProPharma Group brand, which includes legacy ProPharma Group as well as Treximo, NDA Partners, Diamond Pharma Services, and iSafety Solutions. Planet Pharma will continue to support the diverse needs of life science clients and will maintain its well-established brand in the global talent market.
Effective today, Dawn Sherman assumes the role of Chairman of the Board and Mike Stomberg moves into the role of CEO of ProPharma Group. Dawn and Mike have been working closely together on the transition of the CEO responsibilities since the merger was announced in May. Other key leadership appointments include Jason DeGoes as President, Tim Bauwens as CFO, and Carolyn Durham as COO.
The Planet Group’s other specialized consulting services and outsourced human capital solutions for the Technology, Energy & Engineering, Accounting & Finance, and Healthcare sectors will continue to operate under their existing brands and be led by a dedicated management team. Tim Simmerly will lead The Planet Group in his new role as President. Sara Nichols will be joining the company on September 7th as COO.
“We have a tremendous opportunity to blaze a new path given our ability to support clients throughout the full product lifecycle with our global teams committed to quality and excellence in everything we do,” said Michael Stomberg, ProPharma Group’s CEO. “We look forward to the next phase of growth as we continue on our mission and higher purpose to improve patient health and safety.”
“ProPharma Group is very fortunate to have an exceptional leadership team with deep industry experience as well as passion and drive around our mission. I am confident this team will further accelerate the company’s growth and industry leading position,” said Dawn Sherman, Chairman of ProPharma Group.
About ProPharma Group
ProPharma Group is the global, independent, single-source provider of regulatory, clinical and compliance services serving pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device companies. Founded in 2001, ProPharma Group has more than 2000 colleagues worldwide providing solutions to complex challenges in a dynamic regulatory environment. With the mission to improve the health and safety of patients, ProPharma Group is focused on delivering the highest quality services throughout the full product lifecycle including regulatory sciences, clinical research solutions, life science consulting, pharmacovigilance, and medical information services. For more information, please visit www.propharmagroup.com.
About The Planet Group
The Planet Group consists of a group of related global consulting organizations, renowned staffing brands, and has been purposefully built to address the professional services needs of leading companies in the Technology, Energy & Engineering, Accounting & Finance, and Healthcare areas. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois with offices throughout the US and Europe. Learn more at theplanetgroup.com.
About Odyssey Investment Partners
Odyssey Investment Partners, with offices in New York and Los Angeles, is a leading private equity investment firm with more than a 25-year history of partnering with skilled managers to transform middle-market companies into more efficient and diversified businesses with strong growth profiles. Odyssey makes majority-controlled investments in industries with a long-term positive outlook and favorable secular trends. For further information about Odyssey, please visit www.odysseyinvestment.com.
Media contacts:
Jean Marie Thompson
JeanMarie.Thompson@ProPharmaGroup.com
Elizabeth Spayne
espayne@theplanetgroup.com
Jean Marie Hitchen
ProPharma Group
+1 406-600-4495
email us here