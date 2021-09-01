Arrest Made in Kidnapping while Armed (Gun) Offenses in the District

Kidnapping while Armed (Gun): On Thursday, August 26, 2021, at approximately 1:14 am, the suspects brandished handguns and approached the victim in the intersection of 14th and Allison Street, Northwest. When the victim attempted to flee, the suspects assaulted the victim and forced him into vehicle. The suspects obtained property and account information from the victim. The suspects drove the victim to multiple ATMs and withdrew funds from the victim’s bank accounts. The suspects then released the victim at a secondary location and fled the scene. CCN: 21-121-116