Garcia Announces New Chief of Staff to Lead ColoradoSenateDemocraticCaucus Staff

DENVER, CO – Today, Senate President Leroy Garcia announced that Deputy Chief of Staff Nellie Moran will become the new Chief of Staff for the Senate Democratic Caucus. Moran will succeed James Lucero, who worked in the legislature for nearly ten years but has decided to pursue new opportunities.

“James has been an integral part of our success in the legislature for almost a decade, working hard to shepherd important policies through the legislative process, leading with poise and integrity, and being an excellent advisor and friend,” said Senate President Leroy Garcia (D-Pueblo). “I could not be more grateful for his service to Colorado.”

Moran has spent the last three years working alongside the Colorado Senate Democrats first as Policy and Communications Advisor to Senate Majority Leader Steve Fenberg and most recently as Deputy Chief of Staff for the Senate Democratic Caucus, playing a key role in advancing the policy priorities and initiatives of the caucus at the Colorado State Capitol.

“With an incredible work ethic, unmatched expertise, and an unyielding commitment to delivering for the people of Colorado, Nellie has been an indispensable member of the Senate Democrats team since her first day on the job,” said Senate President Leroy Garcia (D-Pueblo). “At this moment in our state’s history, the need for true public servants has never been higher – I can think of no one more prepared to exceed those expectations as Chief of Staff than Nellie Moran.”

"Nellie is a strong communicator, competent, dependable, and reflects the highest professional standards," said Senate Assistant Majority Leader Rhonda Fields (D-Aurora). "I am confident she will be ready for this role on day one."

With a strong devotion for public service, Moran has built her career at the intersection of public policy and politics, serving as a key asset in advising a wide range of lawmakers on several important issues. Prior to her work at the Colorado State Capitol, Moran served on the legislative team in Washington D.C. for U.S. Senator Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV), the nation’s first latina Senator she helped elect. She has worked on various political campaigns across the country at the local, state, and federal levels.

"It is an absolute honor to serve the caucus and the State of Colorado in this new capacity," said Moran. "I entered public service because I wanted to effectuate change in my community and I'm so proud of the work we've accomplished over the past three years. I'm eager to support the caucus in developing solutions to the most pressing issues facing our state. Now more than ever we need to roll up our sleeves and work hard for the people of Colorado, and I'm prepared to do just that."

Moran holds a bachelor's degree in Economics and French from Pacific Lutheran University.