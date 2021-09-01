City Water Supply Safeguarded Thanks to Insertion Valve Installation
We are always delighted to see the EZ Valve do what it does best - help communities to maintain their vital water service. We have a long and trusted relationship with the team at Lincoln Winwater.”ELK GROVE VILLAGE, IL, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The installation of an Advanced Valve Technologies EZ Valve has helped secure the water supply to the City of Papillion, a city of 20,000 residents, in Nebraska.
— AVT President Harry Gray
The city is fed its water supply from two large towers. These towers are fed by a pump station with the original pipeline infrastructure dictating that both towers needed to be filled simultaneously.
With this configuration, when City engineers need to carry out repairs or maintenance on the towers, they are forced to shut down the entire water system meaning the town has just two hours until all water pressure is lost. The city needed to install a new control point on the system which would enable each tower to be independently isolated allowing the other tower to maintain the city’s water supply.
AVT’s distributor and certified installer Lincoln Winwater has been an infrastructure material supplier since 2007 and is a certified installer of AVT EZ Valves from 4" to 24” with years of installation experience.
Lincoln Winwater President, Nate Kollars said: “We knew the city needed to create a new control point without having to shut down the water supply and the AVT EZ Valve was the perfection solution.”
The AVT EZ Valve insertion valve can be installed on a live line with no need to shut off the water. The valve uses an integrated isolation gate, which when operated after a slot has been milled across the pipe, allows the EM (end milling) machine to be removed and the bonnet with a resilient wedge to be installed, all while the water is still running.
After working with city engineers and explaining the merits and value of the AVT EZ Valve, the decision was green lit to install a 24” EZ Valve on the ductile iron pipe leading to the towers, adding the required additional control point. This would allow each tower to be filled and maintained separately.
A team of four Lincoln Winwater installers took just eight hours to complete the install.
AVT President Harry Gray said: “We are always delighted to see the EZ Valve do what it does best - help communities to maintain their vital water service. We have a long and trusted working relationship with the team at Lincoln Winwater and we are pleased to have played a part in this great project.”
About AVT
Advanced Valve Technologies (AVT), manufactures comprehensive solutions for the safe and sustainable repair and rehabilitation of critical water and gas infrastructure.
The company is best known for the AVT EZ Valve®, an award-winning inline insertion valve designed for quick and easy installation for emergency water line repair and planned pipeline maintenance, requiring no disruption in service.
ClockSpring|NRI is the high-performance critical infrastructure solutions company providing innovative, tested, safe, and environmentally-conscious asset integrity solutions for construction, maintenance, and rehabilitation of critical infrastructure. ClockSpring|NRI performance products, and associated engineering support and training services, are used by trained third-party professionals to construct, maintain, and rehabilitate pipelines, natural gas distribution lines, high-consequence industrial pipework, water and wastewater pipelines, and civil structures.
With global headquarters in Houston, Texas, and manufacturing and sales offices around the world, ClockSpring|NRI products are used in more than 75 countries, ClockSpring|NRI includes industry-leading products such as Clock Spring®, Atlas™, SynthoGlass® XT, ScarGuard®, and DiamondWrap® composite products, the award-winning AVT EZ Valve® inline insertion valve for water lines, and GeoTree™ GeoSpray® geopolymers for water and wastewater lines, RenewWrap® for civil structures.
ClockSpring|NRI's highly engineered solutions are delivered rapidly, easy to install, cost-effective to deploy, and durable for decades. We support our industry with engineering services, education and training programs, and high availability.
We are shaping the future of critical infrastructure by delivering valves, composites, and concrete products designed to minimize downtime and environmental hazards while maximizing cost-effectiveness and safety.
www.AVTFittings.com, www.cs-nri.com
