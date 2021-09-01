Wolf Administration Celebrates Pittsburgh Construction Project Groundbreaking, Announces Additional $4 Million for Mixed-Use Tower at Former Civic Arena Site

First office tower built in Pittsburgh since 2015 to create 160 new, family-sustaining jobs

Pittsburgh, PA — Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Secretary Dennis Davin joined local officials, project partners, and the Lower Hill District development team today at the groundbreaking ceremony for the FNB Financial Center hosted by the Pittsburgh Penguins. The 550,000-square-foot office tower will create 160 new, high-paying jobs and FNB has committed to investing more than $220 million into the project—a joint venture with Pittsburgh Arena Real Estate Development LP and the Buccini/Pollin Group.

“We are thrilled to be here today as F.N.B. Corporation breaks ground on this exciting and historic venture,” said Sec. Davin. “With this major investment, FNB’s headquarters will continue to call the city of Pittsburgh home and bring new opportunities to western Pennsylvania—and we are especially pleased that the construction process of this building includes a commitment to advance and support the involvement of minority and women-owned businesses throughout development.”

Last year, Governor Tom Wolf announced the state would provide a total of $10 million from the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP) to build the first office tower in Pittsburgh since 2015. The tower is located on a portion of the 28-acre Lower Hill Redevelopment site at the former Civic Arena location and will include 490,000 square feet of Class A office space, 20,000 square feet of retail space on the first floor, and two floors of parking. The mixed-use facility is expected to open in late 2023.

The site will bridge the historic Hill District neighborhoods with the central business district, and the developer has committed to achieving 45 percent MWBE (Minority/Woman-Owned Business Enterprise) participation in the total development effort.

The design of the building will focus on both sustainability and health. State of the art technology will reduce the spread of viruses and airborne pathogens, enhanced filtration systems, ultraviolet lights, and Bipolar Ionization will all be implemented, and the air filtration system is comparable to the types used in medical office spaces.

The project was coordinated by the Governor’s Action Team, an experienced group of economic development professionals who report directly to the governor and work with businesses that are considering relocating to or expanding in Pennsylvania.

With roots dating back to 1864, FNB today has total assets of more than $38 billion and a network of approximately 350 branches. F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB), the holding company for First National Bank of Pennsylvania, has been headquartered in Pittsburgh in 2014 and will consolidate headquarters staff into the new tower.

