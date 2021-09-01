Pennsylvania Commissions Jointly Issue Statement in Support of Masking in Schools, Early Learning and Child Care Settings

The Pennsylvania Commissions on African American, Latino, Asian Pacific American, Women and LGBTQ Affairs, overseen by Gov. Tom Wolf, released a joint statement today in support of universal masking inside K-12 school buildings, early learning programs and child care facilities.

“Our commissions were created to help protect and advocate for vulnerable populations and marginalized communities in Pennsylvania. Our communities have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic at higher rates and are still struggling with the ravages that this disease has caused in our schools, workplaces, and homes.

“Because there is currently no vaccine approved for children under 12 years old, this mandate will help keep kids and their families safe and healthy, which should be our main priority. Universal masking will ensure that schools and child care facilities remain open for children and their working families. It will also allow kids to keep attending school in person, so they can access a high-quality education that will benefit them for years to come.

“Our commissions applaud the decision made by the Department of Health’s Acting Secretary Alison Beam, the Department of Education’s Secretary Noe Ortega, the Department of Human Services’ Acting Secretary Meg Snead and Governor Tom Wolf. This action will help our communities stay safe and healthy as the COVID-19 pandemic continues and the Delta variant case counts rise.”