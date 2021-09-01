Attorney General Moody Joins Multistate Amicus Brief to Stop Biden Administration’s Dangerous Immigration Policies

Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “Instead of following the direction of the court to enforce federal law, President Biden is seeking an emergency order to keep his illegal policies in place. Every day he ignores federal law, we become less safe. I am joining my colleagues from 17 other states in calling on the court to deny the Biden administration’s motion to stay as soon as possible so we can end the chaos at our Southern Border and protect the American people.”

In the amicus brief, the attorneys general detail how the interim guidance is fueling the border crisis and directly harming their states by imposing monetary costs and creating serious public safety risks. The interim guidance resulted in the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement lifting detainers on criminals who, rather than being deported after completing their sentences, are released into our communities, without any warning to the public.

The attorneys general argue that the interim guidance is encouraging illegal border crossings because migrants know they will not be deported, even if they commit serious crimes. Since the policy’s implementation in February, apprehensions along the Southern Border have increased every month. In July, the