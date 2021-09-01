BUSINESS SAFETY KIT

NEW DELTA VARIANT SAFETY KIT

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New Delta Variant business safety kit, to aid in preventing the spread of disease, has been developed by Sperry West in San Diego California. Known as ,“The American Safety Kit” (ASK), it contains most of the important items needed for serious disease prevention and safety. At the heart of Sperry West's SW6150KIT is the TEMPCAM™, the full featured body temperature alerting camera/monitor.

When a person sees themselves on the 8 inch monitor, the camera instantly detects their body temperature and will announce elevated temperatures. It has the ability to also send alerts to smart phones. According to Barry Levine, Sperry’s CEO, most users of the TEMPCAM like seeing themselves on the monitor and instantly getting an ok. The American Safety Kit also contains a manually operated no touch thermometer, to serve as a secondary confirmation of elevated temperature. Elevated temperature may be an indication of diseases, such as Covid-19 and the Delta Variant.

The TEMPCAM uses a German made sensor for high accuracy temperature evaluation. A feature of the TEMPCAM is the ability to recognize & store more than 20,000 faces. Besides its internal recording ability, it can interface with network video recorders (NVR) & digital video recorders (DVR). It is supplied with a table-top stand & base, although it can also be wall mounted. The mount is universal, so it can interface with floor stands & tripods as well (not included).

Other safety products included are a blood pressure tester, an oximeter, an industrial type first-aid kit, with OSHA/ANSI recommended products. A compact, bright LED battery flashlight, eye meds, splints, band-aids, etc. are also included.

Levine says that the entire kit (SW6150KIT) Is less expensive than most temperature cameras alone. He recommends the safety kit as being important for schools, medical facilities, large & medium size businesses, government facilities, stadiums & sports centers, police departments, fire departments, retail stores, restaurants, libraries, banks, religious facilities, cruise ships, military base facilities, theaters, health clubs, bars, hotels, & prisons.

For information: info@sperrywest.com http://sperrywest.com