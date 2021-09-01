Employer-Led Group Purchasing Coalition Expands Offerings with Custom Employee Navigation Solutions

Employers Health Quantum Health

Employers Health selects Quantum Health’s employee navigation solutions to help its clients improve the member experience while reducing medical plan costs.

Employers must have a partner with the ability to engage each unique member with a host of best-in-class benefit solutions that meet a set of unique needs.” — Mike Stull

CANTON, OH, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As health care costs continue to rise and employee retention and attraction become more important than ever, Employers Health has added Quantum Health as a preferred solution to assist employers in improving their overall employee benefits offering. After an extensive vetting process, Employers Health has selected Quantum Health and its innovative approach for self-insured employers combatting rising medical and pharmacy benefit costs. This new offering will provide Employers Health’s clients exclusive contractual terms for Quantum Health’s award-winning health care navigation solutions. Plan sponsors and their participants will achieve improved member engagement, positive clinical outcomes and meaningful savings via Quantum Health’s proprietary solutions.

Employers Health’s Chief Strategy Officer, Mike Stull, commented, “The future of employee benefits is centered around the individual. Employers must have a partner with the ability to engage each unique member with a host of best-in-class benefit solutions that meet a set of unique needs. This solution does that, while arming members with an advocate, a Healthcare WarriorTM, who helps them navigate the disjointed and often confusing health care landscape.”

Quantum Health provides a seamless approach for self-insured employers utilizing their existing benefit offerings. Employers and employees enjoy a single point of contact for all their benefits needs. Members are guided by a team of care-coordination and clinical experts with access to their employer’s full suite of benefit solutions.

Founded on the mission that no one should have to navigate the complex world of health care alone, Quantum Health provides best-in-class employee engagement and satisfaction, positive health outcomes and substantial savings for employers and their plan participants. As a navigation partner, Quantum Health’s Real Time Intercept™ model utilizes provider, member and industry data to evaluate interactions and engage members up to 120 days before a claim is received. This revolutionary technology is proven to achieve cumulative cost savings of over 9% in the first three years of implementing Quantum Health.

“Employers Health was founded by savvy business leaders looking to maximize the value of each health care dollar they spent. Our team is always looking for solutions to improve the participant experience, health outcomes and affordability. The new offering through Quantum Health meets these objectives for our clients,” added Employers Health CEO, Chris Goff.

About Quantum Health

Quantum Health is the industry-leading consumer health care navigation and care coordination company that delivers an unparalleled consumer experience to employee members, as well as validated claims savings and high satisfaction rates for employers. Quantum Health's proprietary Real-Time Intercept™ model identifies opportunities for early intervention in an employee's healthcare journey, which drives cost efficiencies and improved engagement.

The company was founded in 1999 and is based in Columbus, Ohio. Since its inception, Quantum Health has continually earned numerous business, leadership and cultural awards, including Entrepreneur of the Year from Ernst & Young, and it has been named one of the 5,000 fastest-growing privately held companies in Inc. magazine's Inc. 5000 list. Inc., FORTUNE and Entrepreneur magazines have recognized the company as a Best Workplace and a Great Place to Work - Best Small & Medium Workplace. The Women Presidents' Organization has ranked Quantum Health as one of the 50 Fastest-Growing Women-Owned/Led Companies, and Columbus Business First magazine has honored Quantum Health as a Best Place to Work.

About Employers Health

Founded in 1983, Employers Health provides aligned, independent and transparent resources, tools and expertise to help plan sponsors deliver access to high-quality health benefits at a sustainable cost. Plan sponsors benefit from EH’s group purchasing opportunities for pharmacy benefit, care coordination services, EAP services, dental and vision benefits. EH began group purchasing for pharmacy benefit management in 1995, making it one of the most established employer-founded group purchasing coalitions in the U.S. More than 250 employers participate in our group purchasing programs for pharmacy benefits through CVS Health, OptumRx and EnvisionRx.

Learn more about Employers Health at www.employershealthco.com.