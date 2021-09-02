Branch Benefits Consultants is proud to announce the acquisition of The Conley Financial Group. These two agencies coming together is a historic moment and will impact communities for the future. Branch Benefits Consultants Acquires The Conley Financial Group Branch Benefits Consultants

Two experienced, professional insurance companies are united with the goal of serving their community.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Branch Benefits Consultants (BBC) has acquired The Conley Financial Group, headed by Kathy Conley-Jones, an experienced broker and respected member of the U.S. Bank Women in Leadership Organization and the National Organization of Women Business Owners. This historic partnership aims to offer more opportunities for clients as well as improved long-term growth for both agencies.

The partnership has been in the making for quite some time, as BBC CEO Quincy Branch explains. “This acquisition partnership with The Conley Financial Group is historic in meaning and has been in the works for over 15 years now. Kathy has built a tremendous reputation in the industry and St. Louis area. We are excited about what we can bring to the table to help grow what she has built and give back to the community that means so much to her.”

Both parties are excited about the tremendous opportunities to provide excellent services to minority businesses within their communities. Kathy Conley-Jones has a particular enthusiasm for the partnership. “There is one African proverb that sums up what our deal means to me and hopefully to all : If you want to go fast, go alone. If you want to go far, go together!”

Kathy also believes that Change is what this acquisition means! “When we cemented this partnership, my mind traveled to the words of Maya Angelou and Amanda Gorman when they wrote ‘we will RISE as we step out of the shade … Aflame and unafraid!’ When two individuals from different generations look out and realize their journey is coming into view...they don't just say ‘yes we can’… they say ‘yes, we must!’ Our partnership will begin to change not only the view of non minority citizens about our capabilities but of African Americans. We are a professional service firm that can provide employee benefits, insurance and financial service consulting for public, private governmental and small businesses.”

With decades of combined experience between the two organizations, the new partnership is committed to ‘diversity, equity, and inclusion’ in their nationwide services.

About Branch Benefits Consultants:

Branch Benefits Consultants (BBC) was established in 2011 by then-sister company Branch-Hernandez & Associates. Nevada’s largest minority-owned independent insurance agency quickly built a reputation for outstanding service within the industry. BBC CEO Quincy Branch has built a team of experienced insurance professionals specializing in personal, commercial, and employee benefits products. Learn more at https://branchbenefitsconsultants.com/.

About The Conley Financial Group:

The Conley Financial Group has been helping individuals and corporations protect their assets and develop enduring practical wealth strategies for over three decades. Kathy Conley-Jones is an experienced and dedicated broker who is a member of the U.S. Bank Women in Leadership Organization and the National Organization of Women Business Owners. Her understanding of the complexities of insurance and the best financial strategies have helped countless individuals and corporations throughout her career.

The Conley Financial Group’s services include integrated strategies and solutions for your financial needs.

Employee Benefits Insurance

Commercial Insurance & Risk Management Strategies

Insurance & Protection Strategies for Women

Executive Financial Protection Strategies

Learn more at http://www.theconleyfinancialgroup.com/.

