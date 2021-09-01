- Statewide Virtual Job Fair September 2

ALT LAKE CITY (Sept. 1, 2021) — The Utah Department of Workforce Services is hosting a free virtual job fair Thursday, Sept. 2. More than 100 employers will be represented at the fair with hundreds of job openings statewide.

“We know that many employers in hospitality, retail, construction and other industries are experiencing a substantial labor shortage,” said Liz Carver, Workforce Development Division director. “For anyone considering changing jobs or career paths or looking to reenter the workforce, now is a great time.”

Job openings in retail, transportation, hospitality, government, education, manufacturing and other industries will be featured at the fair. Full-time and part-time positions are available. Find a complete list of participating employers at jobs.utah.gov.

Job seekers can participate in the fair from their own computer or smartphone. After logging in, participants will be able to see a digital floor plan with rows of booths, each representing an employer. After clicking on an employer booth, the job seeker can see the company profile, job openings and social media. They can also start a live chat with a hiring representative and share their resume. Employers can schedule interviews, start one-on-one video chats or even make job offers on the spot.

The statewide virtual job fair is Thursday, Sept. 2, 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. To participate, job seekers should pre-register at jobs.utah.gov and create an account or sign in to 'my Job Search.' On the day of the event, log back in to “my Job Search” to join.

