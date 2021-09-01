Prostate Cancer Awareness Month Kicks Off
Prostate Cancer Diagnoses Continue to Rise; Importance of Screening Even Greater During COVID-19WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month and Men’s Health Network (MHN) is raising awareness about prostate health for men of all ages (and their families).
Prostate cancer is a leading cancer in American men, second only to skin cancer; more than 3.1 million men are living with the disease. The American Cancer Society (https://www.cancer.org/cancer/prostate-cancer/about/key-statistics.html) predicts that over 248,000 men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2021—and 34,130 men will die from the disease—a sharp increase from 2020 levels of approximately 192,000 new cases and 33,330 deaths.
“It’s important for people to know that prostate cancer is a ‘silent killer,’ meaning that there are not very many symptoms,” said Dr. David Samadi, chairman of urology, chief of robotic surgery at Lenox Hill Hospital and Director of Men’s Health at St. Francis Hospital, Roslyn, NY. “As a result of COVID, over the course of the last year and a half to two years people have not been going to their screenings and they have not been checking their PSA’s. As a result, we’re starting to see very aggressive prostate cancers.”
Men at highest risk for prostate cancer are older men, non-Hispanic Black men, men with a family history of prostate cancer, and men exposed to cancer causing chemicals, including Agent Orange.
“We encourage men everywhere to be on the lookout for prostate cancer and to discuss getting a prostate exam with their healthcare provider as soon as they turn 40 if they are at high risk of developing the disease, and at age 45 if they aren’t at high risk,” said Ana Fadich-Tomsic, MPH, CHES, Vice President of MHN. “During Prostate Cancer Awareness Month, MHN will be conducting numerous activities to highlight prostate cancer in men, and we urge you to join us. Together, we will defeat prostate cancer!”
“While prostate cancer affects men of all races and ethnicities, African American men are approximately 50 percent more likely to be diagnosed and at least twice as likely to die from it,” said Dr. Jean Bonhomme, MD, MPH, Founder and Chairman, National Black Men’s Health Network. “Delayed diagnosis, inadequate public awareness and lack of connection to the health care system are contributing factors to this unfortunate outcome.”
MHN believes that early detection through screenings like the Prostate-Specific Antigen test (PSA) and digital rectal exams (DRE) has increased awareness of prostate cancer and has saved an untold number of lives by encouraging men to discuss prostate cancer and treatment options with their healthcare provider.
“Thanks to modern therapies, when caught early, prostate cancer can be successfully treated close to 95 percent of the time — with low risk of long-term side effects,” says MHN’s Senior Science Advisor Salvatore J. Giorgianni, Jr., PharmD.
“Prostate health continues to be a very important part of male wellness, particularly for older men,” says Giorgianni. “Men need to become knowledgeable about the signs of prostate problems, particularly prostate cancer, and then do the most important thing and ‘man-up’ by contacting a health care provider to ‘Get It Checked.’ If you don’t have a provider, ask family and friends to recommend one.”
MHN will continue its nationwide efforts to boost prostate cancer awareness not only during September, but year-round, by promoting health screenings, strengthening partnerships, and media engagement. With its coalition of partners, MHN will be hosting a Twitter chat on prostate cancer on September 22, 2021 at 2 PM ET. To participate in the chat, use the hashtags #PCAM21, #ProstateCancer, and #PCAwarenessMonth. Other social media activities will be announced as the month progresses. MHN will also continue advocating for the health and wellness of men through its work with the Congressional Men’s Health Caucus.
For more on Prostate Cancer Awareness Month, visit www.ProstateCancerAwarenessMonth.com – where you’ll find free downloadable fact sheets, brochures, posters, links to national advocacy organizations, as well as a link to President Biden’s message on prostate cancer, and a social media toolkit (http://www.prostatehealthguide.com/awareness/digital-media-toolkit/).
To learn more about prostate cancer and prostate health, visit the Prostate Health Guide at http://www.ProstateHealthGuide.com/, You and Prostate Cancer at www.youandprostatecancer.com and the Men's Health Resource Center at http://www.MensHealthResourceCenter.com
Men’s Health Network encourages all men to Get It Checked (www.GetItChecked.com).
