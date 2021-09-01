CloverDX in the 2021 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Data Integration Tools
We've always loved helping our customers solve tough data challenges. It's exciting to be included in the Magic Quadrant for Data Integration Tools by Gartner.
Being named in the Magic Quadrant for the first time is to us a thrilling milestone in our ongoing journey to help customers drive their organizations forward by solving hard data problems.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDON, September 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CloverDX, a leading provider of data integration solutions, today announced it has been positioned by Gartner in the Niche Players quadrant of the '2021 Magic Quadrant for Data Integration Tools' [1]. It’s the first time CloverDX has been included in the report.
— David Pavlis, CEO, CloverDX
In its report Gartner defines data integration as “the discipline comprising architectural patterns, tools and methodologies that allow organizations to access, harmonise, transform, process and move data spanning various endpoints across any infrastructure”[1]. Per our understanding, Gartner analysts evaluate providers on their ability to capitalize on their vision. This is based on two categories: ability to execute and completeness of vision.
“Since the beginning of CloverDX 15 years ago, we’ve been focused on providing not only a software platform but also industry-leading support and assistance to help customers win over their data challenges." said David Pavlis, CEO of CloverDX. "Being named in the Magic Quadrant for the first time is to us a great recognition and a thrilling milestone in our ongoing journey to help customers drive their organizations forward by solving hard data problems.”
The report summarizes that “The data integration tool market is seeing renewed momentum, driven by requirements for hybrid and multicloud data integration, augmented data management, and data fabric designs”. The report also says that, “More data and analytics leaders are realizing that data integration is a critical component of their data management infrastructure. They understand that they need to employ data integration functions to share data across all organizational and systemic boundaries.” [1]
CloverDX has been working in the data integration space for over 15 years, and focuses on helping customers solve complex data problems with a flexible, customizable data platform. The CloverDX Data Management Platform is designed to help companies do more with less by automating processes, combining ease-of-use and customizability, and providing the ability to scale in both data volume and complexity.
CloverDX’s VP Product, Branislav Repcek, said “We’re delighted to be included in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Data Integration Tools. Our commitment has always been to build a platform that enables organizations to create and automate complex data pipelines while remaining open and extensible. We strongly believe in allowing customers to work with any sources, targets or infrastructure, on-premise or in cloud, regardless of vendor, and we’re excited to continue evolving the CloverDX Data Management Platform to meet our customers’ data challenges.”
The full 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Data Integration Tools report can be downloaded from CloverDX website.
