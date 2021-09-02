KPi-Tech Scales Up in Healthcare IT Services
KPi-Tech has extended software development, integration services and interoperability solutions in Healthcare IT domain.
A global surge in demand for remote healthcare solutions is trending now. I'm delighted to extend our healthcare IT services and support in the US region.”HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KPi-Tech Services Pvt Ltd, an IT services company has introduced a new range of IT services for the Healthcare domain.
KPi-Tech will provide highly interoperable custom-made software services for the following:
1. Electronic Health Records (EHR/EMR) development
2. Hospital Information Management System (HIS) services
3. Practice Management System (PMS0 development
4. DICOM/PACS services
With mission to empower Providers, Clinicians and Consumers KPi-Tech will also provide integration services to boost Interoperability in healthcare as follows:
1. Health Information Exchange Software Solutions
2. HL7 Integration services
3. FHIR Integration Solutions
4. Mirth Integrations Solutions
Of the company’s recent launch, KPi-Tech’s CEO Kishore Pendyala said “A global surge in demand for remote healthcare solutions is trending now. I'm delighted to extend our healthcare IT services and support in the US region.”
Kpi-Tech will also provide comprehensive software level support for lifetime systems interoperability, interface customization, and maintenance:
• Cloud Hosting
• Remote IT Infrastructure Monitoring and Management
• Backup and Disaster Recovery
• Applications Management
• 24×7 Help Desk
• Compliance Standards
For more information on KPi-Tech’s Healthcare IT Services, please visit: https://www.kpitechservices.com/healthcare-it.html
About KPi-Tech: KPi-Tech is one of the leading software development services providers in the global market. Their team of professionals is experienced in developing exceptional applications suitable for multiple industries and sectors, including US Healthcare Services. Healthcare Businesses can opt for our trusted integrating solutions such as Software Development, DevOps, Cybersecurity, Q/A Testing, Cloud Services, and Healthcare Interoperability. With the mission of delivering accessible and affordable health service to healthcare organizations, KPi-Tech integrates digital healthcare expertise, techniques, and consumer-focused values.
