City Federal Credit Union has opened its Soncy Branch at 8100 S Soncy Blvd., Amarillo, TX 79119
City FCU Soncy Branch Is OpenAMARILLO, TX, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- City Federal Credit Union is celebrating the opening of its Soncy branch, acting as the gateway to Western Amarillo in the subdivision of Heritage Hills. The 45-foot-tall building, designed with a full stone façade, cathedral lobby, 7 private offices, and a 42-person capacity community room, includes a peaked roof lined with skylights. The location is accented by its standalone marquee digital display sign; a 14-foot-wide superbright two-sided LED display that is finished in stone and sits 36 feet tall.
The new facility relies heavily on the latest in interactive teller machine (“ITM”) technology. The drive-thru is completely self-serve. Additional feature of the ITM technology allow a member to request a teller to assist or perform transactions remotely. “We are excited about implementing the state of the art in contactless technology”, said Frank A. Frazzitta, Chief Executive Officer. “Today’s announcement is another reminder that City FCU stands ready to serve all of Amarillo. Our western location supports the development of Heritage Hills and our eastern location continues to serve both the downtown members from the City of Amarillo and to continue as our hub to serve the underserved.
Branch Vice President Lynnette Padilla and a team of four employees are ready to serve both existing and future members at the new branch. Branch hours will be:
Monday – Friday: 8:00 am – 6:00 pm
Lobby: 9:00 am – 5:00 pm
Saturday: 9:00 am – 12:00 pm
ITM technology: 24/7
City FCU also offers online, mobile, and home banking services to provide members with 24/7 account access.
The credit union held its Ribbon Cutting on August 21, 2021. The Grand Opening was held August 28, 2021 from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm and received a warm response from the general public, its membership, and the Heritage Hill community with over 200 persons visiting.
About City Federal Credit Union
City Federal Credit Union for 75 years has been the exclusive credit union for the employees of the City of Amarillo and other Amarillo area government agencies. With our downtown location at 901 S Lincoln St. and our new Soncy Branch at 8100 S Soncy, all of Amarillo can now experience the benefits of City FCU. As a credit union, we offer lower loan rates, higher deposit rates, and lower fees for services. Change your Bank. Change your Life. To learn more, visit cityfederalcu.com or facebook.com/cityfcu.
For more information, please contact Frank A. Frazzitta at FFrazzitta@CityFederalCU.com
Source: City Federal Credit Union
Frank Frazzitta
City Federal CU
+1 806-373-4313
ffrazzitta@cityfederalcu.com
