Orolia Grows Controlling Interest in T4Science Joint Venture, Strengthens Position in Space and Time & Frequency Markets
With 85% ownership of the hydrogen maser company’s voting stock, Orolia raises stake in T4Science’s future direction and product line development
The agreement enhances our ability to drive the expansion of T4Science, which currently contributes significant assets to our product line.”NEUCHATEL, SWITZERLAND, September 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Orolia, the world leader in Resilient Positioning, Navigation and Timing (R-PNT) solutions, has strengthened its controlling interest in T4Science, an innovator in maser clock technology, by increasing its majority shareholder stock from 50 percent to 85 percent. The deal will bolster Orolia’s management of T4Science’s operational and strategic decision-making processes while advancing Orolia’s precise time and frequency portfolio, extending its capabilities in international space technology. Orolia will also maintain its chairman casting vote as the dominant shareholder.
“The agreement enhances our ability to drive the expansion of T4Science, which currently contributes significant assets to our product line for communication networks, space exploration, PNT, scientific research, and national defense and security," said Orolia CEO Jean-Yves Courtois. “We are both customer-driven companies committed to forming long-term and seamless strategic partnerships delivering effective solutions well beyond the scope of our competitors.”
T4Science develops advanced iMaser technology for frequency reference sources, Very Long Baseline Interferometry (VLBI), deep space tracking and navigation, timekeeping and precision time scales, and GNSS satellite monitoring and geodesy. These products include the iMaser-3000 active hydrogen maser, the state-of-the-art and highest performance VLBI atomic clock on the market.
Orolia and T4Science recently supported the ground-breaking initiative to capture the world’s first photo of a black hole, conducted by the Event Horizon Telescope Project. As the world leader in maser atomic clock technology, Orolia provided the critical timing solution to synchronize telescopes around the world to create a virtual telescope the size of Earth to observe the deep space, supermassive object. Researchers synchronized some of the world’s most advanced telescopes, some located at challenging high-altitude sites, with T4Science’s masers to capture the sharpest image possible.
“Orolia is the perfect partner for T4Science as the company supported international space and time & frequency initiatives for more than forty years,” said Sylvère Froidevaux, Chief Operating Officer of T4Science. “Through this alliance, we have already demonstrated an unquestionable commitment to optimize customer value through technology leadership.”
Orolia’s proven timing solutions support several space agencies and research institutes worldwide, including ESA, NASA, Jet Propulsion Labs, Space-X, Blue Origin, the Centre National d’Étude Spatiales (CNES France), the National Physics Laboratory (NPL UK), Deutsches Zentrum für Luft- und Raumfahrt (DLR Germany) and the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), among others.
About Orolia
Orolia is the world leader in Resilient Positioning, Navigation and Timing (R-PNT) solutions that improve the reliability, performance, and safety of critical, remote, or high-risk operations, even in GNSS-denied environments. Orolia provides virtually fail-safe GNSS and PNT solutions for military and commercial applications worldwide. www.orolia.com
