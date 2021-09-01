Teleglobal Advances in AWS Partner Network
Teleglobal International has moved higher up the AWS partner network ecosystem with their latest certification as an AWS Advanced Partner.PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, September 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Teleglobal International, a leading cloud services provider and partner to AWS, Azure and Google Cloud Providers has moved higher up the AWS partner network ecosystem with their latest certification as an AWS Advanced Partner.
The certification attests to Teleglobal specialization in solutions, industries, workloads and service areas on AWS. The certification is reserved for partners who met the required benchmarks of knowledge, experience and customer success. With the new Advanced Certification comes capabilities to develop partner business plans that will be validated by an AWS Partner Development contact.
Engaging with AWS certified consultants like Teleglobal provides customers with proven expertise in delivering cost-effective solutions to achieve their specific business requirements en route to achieving new milestones in their digital transformation journeys on the cloud.
The Pune based cloud services provider is already a long-standing partner to Azure, Google Cloud Services and AWS. Earlier this year, Teleglobal added a certification as a AWS DynamoDB Delivery Partner. The certification emphasizes Teleglobal’s ability to deploy and operate DynamoDB—a NoSQL high-value database designed to deliver low latency data access at scale—of particular benefit to mobile, web, gaming, ad tech, IoT industries.
AWS’s Partner Network is particularly helpful to customers as it enables them to identify AWS Consulting Partners, with the required experience and a understanding of specific AWS services for their requirements.
